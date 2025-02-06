Wirefab, Inc. Marks 70 Years of Excellence in American Manufacturing
Massachusetts-Based Manufacturer Celebrates Seven Decades of Innovation, Growth and Industry Leadership
Worcester, MA, February 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wirefab, Inc., a leading manufacturer of custom wire and metal products, proudly marks its 70th anniversary this week, celebrating seven decades of precision engineering, innovation and a steadfast commitment to American manufacturing.
Founded in 1955 as a small wire shop, the company has grown into an 84,000-square-foot facility with over 200 machines, serving the food equipment, OEM, retail display and medical industries.
“Our success is a testament to the strength of American manufacturing and the businesses that continue to support it,” said Peter Armanetti, President of Wirefab.
Wirefab remains committed to innovation, investing in automation, sustainability and workforce development to enhance efficiency and quality. “As our customers’ needs evolve, so do we,” said Jim Hall, Vice President of Operations. “With cutting-edge technology and expertise, we deliver precision solutions on time without compromising quality.”
As an employee-owned company (ESOP), Wirefab fosters a culture of innovation and long-term success. “Seventy years is a remarkable milestone, but our focus is on the future,” said Denis McCann, Senior Vice President. “We’re committed to advancing American manufacturing and creating opportunities for the next generation.”
About Wirefab, Inc.
Wirefab, Inc. specializes in custom wire and metal fabrication, delivering precision-engineered solutions from its advanced facility in Worcester, Massachusetts. With 70 years of industry experience, the company provides high-quality manufacturing services tailored to the needs of food service, medical, defense, retail and OEM industries. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and a highly skilled team, Wirefab is committed to efficiency, reliability and innovation in contract manufacturing. For more information, visit www.wirefab.com.
Contact
Wirefab, Inc.Contact
Christie Albone, Director of Sales & Marketing
508-754-5359
https://wirefab.com
