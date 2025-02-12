Jock Weaver - Outstanding Entrepreneur Honoree
Thomas Jackson (Jock) Weaver III Honored by University of Tennessee with Outstanding Entrepreneur Award
Memphis, TN, February 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- After graduating from The University of Tennessee's Haslam College of Business with a degree in finance, Jock Weaver pursued a career that highlights a lifelong love for entrepreneurship. At age 29, he became the youngest person in history to list a company - Hard Rock Cafe International, where he served as president at the time - on both the London Stock Exchange and the American Stock Exchange. Weaver then established and served as chairman of TBA Entertainment Corporation, one of the U.S.' larger live event companies. Later he founded and currently serves as chairman of Heritage Trust Company, a private equity firm focused on growth opportunities and value investing. In addition he serves as chairman of Heritage Plantation Company, a private, family - owned land holding company established in 1826.
The University of Tennessee's Haslam College of Business is one of the nations top ranked business schools. With a commitment to improving the world, it delivers results by producing better, more prepared students, and impactful, interdisciplinary research. Students and faculty create the change that changes our world for the better.
The University of Tennessee's Haslam College of Business is one of the nations top ranked business schools. With a commitment to improving the world, it delivers results by producing better, more prepared students, and impactful, interdisciplinary research. Students and faculty create the change that changes our world for the better.
Contact
Heritage Trust CompanyContact
Thomas Jackson (Jock) Weaver III
731-499-2941
https://www.HeritageTrust.net
Thomas Jackson (Jock) Weaver III
731-499-2941
https://www.HeritageTrust.net
Categories