El Sobrante-Based Appliance Repair Company Launches New Website for Enhanced Customer Convenience
Fix & Save Appliance Repair has launched a new website designed for easy navigation and accessibility. Created by Prospect Genius, the site provides detailed service information and an improved contact process for customers in El Sobrante, Berkeley, Oakland, and beyond.
El Sobrante, CA, February 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fix & Save Appliance Repair, a trusted name in residential and commercial appliance repair throughout El Sobrante, Berkeley, Oakland, San Francisco, and the surrounding areas, has launched a brand-new website designed to improve accessibility and service for customers. The new site offers a user-friendly interface, a detailed breakdown of the company’s services, and convenient contact options for scheduling repairs.
Built by Prospect Genius, a small business marketing firm based in Albany, NY, the new Fix & Save Appliance Repair website ensures a seamless experience for users on desktops, tablets, and mobile devices. Customers can easily explore Fix & Save Appliance Repair’s full range of services, including home appliance repair, commercial refrigeration repair, and garbage disposal replacement and installation.
“A strong online presence is essential for local businesses, and we’re proud to have helped Fix & Save Appliance Repair create a website that reflects their professionalism and commitment to quality service,” said Matt Gallo, senior marketing representative at Prospect Genius. “With this new website, customers can quickly find the information they need and contact the team with ease.”
Known for their reliable and eco-friendly repair solutions, Fix & Save Appliance Repair services all major appliance brands, including Samsung, LG, GE, Whirlpool, Maytag, Bosch, and Frigidaire. The company stands behind its work with a 90-day warranty and a dedication to affordability.
For more information about Fix & Save Appliance Repair or to schedule a service appointment, visit www.fixnsaveappliance.com.
Contact
Fix & Save Appliance RepairContact
Mohammad Ashfaq
(510) 630-2974
https://www.fixnsaveappliance.com/
Mohammad Ashfaq
(510) 630-2974
https://www.fixnsaveappliance.com/
