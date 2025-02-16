Michael Whitacre Joins BOND.AI as Chief Revenue Officer
BOND.AI announced today that fintech veteran Michael Whitacre has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Whitacre will drive the expansion of BOND.AI’s Autopilot product, which empowers banks and credit unions with predictive AI-driven customer insights to improve engagement, profitability, and operational efficiency.
Little Rock, AR, February 16, 2025
- Michael Whitacre brings more than 30 years of fintech leadership experience, specializing in sales strategy, revenue growth, and business transformation.
- Former Chief Commercial Officer at MX and SVP of Sales at FIS, where he led record-breaking sales teams, and signed 7 of the top 20 North American banks.
- BOND.AI’s Autopilot product delivers predictive customer insights to financial institutions, powered by its proprietary Empathy Engine® machine learning technology.
Whitacre brings a proven track record of accelerating growth in the fintech sector. As Chief Commercial Officer at MX, he led all revenue operations, including sales, client management, and professional services, while redefining the company’s target market and unifying three divisions into a streamlined operation. Prior to that, as SVP of Sales at FIS, signing 7 of the top 20 North American banks. He also led FIS’s top-performing sales division in 2018 and 2019, consistently exceeding targets and earning President’s Club honors.
“I’ve followed BOND.AI’s progress since I first met Uday Akkaraju five years ago,” said Whitacre. “The company’s Empathy Engine® is a game-changer in how financial institutions connect with their customers. I believe Autopilot is the best AI-driven solution available for banks and credit unions to drive customer loyalty, boost profitability, and enhance efficiency. I’m thrilled to be joining the team.”
"Michael's reputation in fintech is second to none," said Uday Akkaraju, CEO of BOND.AI. "His leadership in scaling high-growth, high-impact financial technology solutions speaks for itself. His passion for helping financial institutions build trust and loyalty in their customer bases aligns perfectly with our mission. We’re excited to have him on board."
Already deployed at more than 50 banks and credit unions in the United States, BOND.AI’s Autopilot leverages the power of the Empathy Engine® to deliver personalized financial insights and predictive analytics, enabling financial institutions to optimize customer engagement, marketing, and product offerings.
About BOND.AI
BOND.AI is reinventing the bank account through its groundbreaking artificial intelligence products. The BOND Account, powered by the world’s first Empathy Engine®, gives banks and credit unions the tools to transform their institutions while impacting their clients’ lives. For financial institutions, it creates unique personas for each client to create multiple paths to boost their financial wellbeing while reducing marketing guesswork and costs. For clients, it provides personalized insights into their finances to help change their financial future.
