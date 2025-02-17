West Coast Self-Storage Introduces New Mobile App to Enrich Customer Experience
Everett, WA, February 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- West Coast Self-Storage is pleased to announce the launch of the new West Coast Self-Storage App, now available to all 136 locations. The free app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and offers customers a convenient way to manage their storage experience.
With the West Coast Self-Storage App, customers can easily pay their bills, manage their accounts, and open facility gates and doors right from their mobile devices. This user-friendly interface streamlines the storage process, making it simpler than ever to keep track of monthly payments and gain secure access to units.
“As part of our commitment to delivering the best possible service, we wanted to give our customers an option that fits seamlessly into their busy lives,” said Steve Lafontaine, Digital Marketing Director for West Coast Self-Storage. “We believe our new app will help them stay on top of their accounts, reduce wait times, and make every visit as hassle-free as possible.”
The introduction of the app underscores West Coast Self-Storage’s dedication to leveraging innovative technology. By offering on-demand access to key facility features, the company aims to ensure customers enjoy both convenience and peace of mind. West Coast Self-Storage has been steadily modernizing its services, from online rentals to enhanced security offerings, and the new app is the latest step in these ongoing efforts.
About West Coast Self-Storage Group
Headquartered in Everett, Washington, West Coast Self-Storage Group operates more than 136 locations across the Western United States. Specializing in self-storage property management, the company strives to provide state-of-the-art facilities with advanced security measures, climate-controlled units, and friendly, knowledgeable staff.
For more information on the West Coast Self-Storage App or to learn more about the company’s services, visit WestCoastSelfStorage.com.
Contact
West Coast Self-StorageContact
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
