matrihealth GmbH Qualifies Soluble Elastin Hydrolysate matripure® for Use in Cosmetics
matrihealth GmbH has qualified matripure® elastin for use in cosmetics, providing manufacturers with a high-quality raw material made in Germany.
Halle (Saale), Germany, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- matrihealth GmbH announces the successful qualification of its soluble elastin hydrolyzate matripure® for use in cosmetic products. This innovative ingredient provides cosmetic manufacturers with a natural source of elastin for the formulation of high-quality skincare products.
Elastin is a naturally occurring structural protein that plays a crucial role in maintaining skin elasticity and firmness. Over time, elastin is damaged by the natural aging process and external factors such as UV radiation, and the body is unable to regenerate it. Due to its unique properties, elastin is becoming an increasingly valuable ingredient in cosmetics, particularly in skincare formulations for dry and mature skin.
“With matripure®, we offer cosmetic manufacturers a high-quality elastin hydrolyzate made in Germany, ideal for premium skincare formulations. By managing the entire production process in-house, from raw material selection to the final product, we ensure the highest quality standards while remaining flexible to meet individual customer needs,” says Dr. Marco Götze, Managing Director of matrihealth GmbH.
matripure® is easy to integrate into water-containing formulations, has excellent water-binding capacity, and is optimized for effective performance on the skin.
matripure® will be available to cosmetic manufacturers starting at the end of March. Pre-orders of up to 1 kg are available immediately. Further information can be found on the matrihealth website or obtained directly from the company.
Tobias Hedtke
+49 345 570 282 80
www.matrihealth.com
