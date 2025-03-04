Factum Global Asia Expands with Three Senior Executive Consultants, Enhancing Expertise in Key Sectors
Factum Global Asia expands its Asia-Pacific presence with three senior Executive Consultants: Christopher Chew (Vietnam) in healthcare, Chris Choy (Malaysia) in ESG and Industry 4.0, and Harshit H. Jain (India) in financial services and blockchain. Their expertise enhances Factum Global’s ability to drive sustainable growth and market expansion.
Factum Global Asia, an integral division of U.S.-based international consulting firm Factum Global, today announced the addition of three distinguished Executive Consultants. This strategic expansion underscores Factum Global’s commitment to delivering specialized global business insights and solutions across the Asia-Pacific region.
The new Executive Consultants bring a wealth of expertise in healthcare, financial services, sustainability, and digital transformation, further strengthening Factum Global’s ability to support organizations navigating dynamic global markets:
Christopher Chew: A seasoned healthcare executive with nearly a decade of experience driving business growth in Southeast Asia’s healthcare sector. Formerly a leader at FV Hospital and Hoan My Corporation, Christopher brings expertise in operational management and Vietnam’s premium healthcare market. Based in Ho Chi Minh City, he offers insights into one of the region’s fastest-growing industries.
Chris Choy: An ESG and digital transformation expert with over 25 years of leadership in corporate real estate and building maintenance. As the founder of FIFOYO.com, an Industry 4.0 IoT company, Chris focuses on sustainability, digitalization, and operational efficiency. Based in Kuala Lumpur, he drives innovative solutions for sustainable growth.
Harshit H. Jain: A corporate and investment banking veteran with 30+ years of experience in digital innovation and strategic advisory. As the founder of Sigma Advisory, Harshit has guided financial institutions through blockchain adoption, Web 3.0 solutions, and digital transformation. Based in Mumbai, he brings deep expertise in Global Transaction Services and cutting-edge financial technologies.
“These seasoned professionals perfectly align with our mission to offer deep, sector-specific expertise to organizations navigating complex global landscapes,” said Aseem Goyal, Managing Director of Factum Global Asia. “Their leadership and regional knowledge will elevate our capabilities and strengthen our presence in key markets across Asia Pacific.”
By combining their extensive networks with their industry-specific knowledge, the new Executive Consultants will play a pivotal role in helping organizations achieve sustainable growth, innovation, and market expansion across Asia-Pacific.
About Factum Global Asia
Factum Global Asia is a premier international consulting firm empowering businesses to strategically expand across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. As part of U.S.-based Factum Global, we bring over a century of combined expertise in global market entry and expansion. Our innovative approach prioritizes transparency, tailored strategies, and hands-on support to help organizations overcome complex challenges and thrive in dynamic Asian markets. With in-market consultants across Thailand, India, Malaysia, and Vietnam, we provide deep regional insights, connect businesses with trusted partners and investors, and drive successful international growth. Learn more at www.factumglobal.com/asia.
Contact
Aseem Goyal
66 65 525 6295
www.factumglobal.com/asia
