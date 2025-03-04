Factum Global Asia Expands with Three Senior Executive Consultants, Enhancing Expertise in Key Sectors

Factum Global Asia expands its Asia-Pacific presence with three senior Executive Consultants: Christopher Chew (Vietnam) in healthcare, Chris Choy (Malaysia) in ESG and Industry 4.0, and Harshit H. Jain (India) in financial services and blockchain. Their expertise enhances Factum Global’s ability to drive sustainable growth and market expansion.