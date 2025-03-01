International SEO Consultant: GasOn Marketing's New Website for Search Everywhere Optimization
Catherine Gason, an expert in SEO and International Digital Marketing and founder of GasOn Marketing, has launched International SEO Consultant, a new website designed to help businesses enhance their global visibility and optimize their digital presence across multiple markets.
Trieste, Italy, March 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In the current phase of digital evolution, users discover brands not only through search engines but also via social media, e-commerce platforms, and AI-powered tools. This is why Catherine Gason’s new platform, International SEO Consultant, offers strategic resources and personalized services to help businesses enhance international rankings and boost sales with tailored Search Everywhere Optimization (SEvO) strategies.
"As an International SEO Consultant, I help companies expand their visibility globally, breaking geographic boundaries and going beyond traditional search engines," says Catherine Gason. "SEO is evolving into Search Everywhere Optimization—expanding beyond Google to include social media, online shopping platforms, and AI-powered search tools. My integrated, multilingual approach helps businesses grow digitally across all touchpoints."
"The decision to create a global website reflects the need to reach international audiences, as digital marketing and business are global in nature," Catherine adds. "For marketing directors and SEO managers, the challenge is ensuring brand visibility and relevance across an ever-growing number of platforms. International SEO Consultant provides advanced strategies in multilingual SEO, digital marketing, and content strategy to optimize international market positioning and increase ROI."
With over 20 years of experience and a global network of experts, Catherine Gason, founder of GasOn Marketing, offers tailored web marketing and SEO consultations, integrated digital marketing packages, and training courses for businesses and professionals. Through International SEO Consultant, companies can access actionable insights and strategies to tackle international SEO challenges.
About GasOn Marketing
GasOn Marketing, founded by Catherine Gason, is a leading consultancy in SEO and international digital marketing, offering strategic support, training, and consulting. With a data-driven approach that integrates multilingual SEO, content marketing, social media, and multichannel funnel techniques, GasOn Marketing delivers custom solutions to businesses and agencies globally. The goal is to improve online visibility and drive growth in international markets.
