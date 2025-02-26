Dan Kain Joins Leadership Team
Dan Kain, Senior Wealth Manager at S.E.E.D. Planning Group has joined their leadership team.
Syracuse, NY, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- S.E.E.D. Planning Group proudly announces that Dan Kain, Senior Wealth Manager, has joined the firms leadership team.
S.E.E.D.’s Leadership Team was formed to acknowledge team members who exemplify the company’s values and have personally and professionally dedicated themselves to inspiring, mentoring, and leading others in pursuit of making a difference in everything they do.
All members of the Leadership Team are personally invested and committed to the success as shareholders in S.E.E.D. Planning Group. Each member plays a personalized role in S.E.E.D.’s collective success and either leads or contributes to teams focused on executing the firm’s strategic business plan. Dan was recently promoted to Manager of Financial Planning Education and currently leads the Advanced Planning Team.
For more information on the Leadership Team, please visit the leadership page at https://www.seedpg.com/about-us/our-leadership-team/
S.E.E.D. Planning Group, LLC
100 Elwood Davis Rd., 2nd Floor
Syracuse, NY 13212
(315) 870-9500
Steve Campbell
607-217-5091
seedpg.com
