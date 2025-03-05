InCord Introduces Hatch Nets: A Continued Commitment to Workplace Safety
Colchester, CT, March 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- InCord, the leading manufacturer of custom safety netting solutions, proudly announces its latest product: InCord Hatch Nets. Designed to protect workers from dangerous falls through open hatches and hazardous access points, InCord Hatch Nets provide a reliable safety solution that meets OSHA standards when used properly.
Available in both round and four-sided styles, InCord Hatch Nets are engineered for versatility and durability. They are ideal for use in construction, marine, and industrial settings where open hatches pose a risk to worker safety. These systems enhance workplace security and support compliance with industry regulations, ensuring a safer environment for employees.
Constructed with high-visibility orange webbing, InCord Hatch Nets allow light, airflow, and visibility through the netting. This ensures that workspaces remain functional without compromising safety.
“The addition of Hatch Nets to our portfolio was important to answer the demand for increased safety in at-risk work environments, said Meredith Shay, CEO of InCord. “We remain committed to developing high-quality, customized safety solutions that help protect workers across various industries.”
InCord’s commitment to safety has made it a trusted name in the industry. With the introduction of Hatch Nets, InCord continues to lead the way in workplace protection, offering tailored solutions that address real-world safety challenges. For more information on InCord Hatch Nets and other safety netting solutions, contact Brian Cox, Sales Manager at 860.705.6599.
About InCord
InCord, established in 1995, is a trusted leader in customized safety netting solutions for various industries, including industrial, construction, environmental, and amusement. InCord is a woman-owned company proudly manufacturing products in the United States. Our ISO-9001-certified facility reflects our dedication to high-quality standards. InCord has been recognized as a Connecticut Top Workplace every year since 2011, showcasing our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and excellence. Discover the InCord difference. Contact us at (860) 537-1414 or email netting@incord.com.
Tammy Raymond
860-531-1081
incord.com
