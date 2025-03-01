S.E.E.D. Hires Operational Specialist
Binghamton, NY, March 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- S.E.E.D. Planning Group is proud to announce that Tylar Polovchak has joined the firm as an Operations Specialist in their Binghamton office. Before joining S.E.E.D., Tylar worked as a Recruitment Specialist with CrossAmerica Partners.
In her role, she connects with clients as she prepares internal financial planning and investment services agreements, opens investment accounts for the firm, and performs ongoing routine maintenance.
Tylar, a current resident of Endicott, NY, earned a Master of Science in Communications and Public Relations from the SI Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University and a Bachelor of Science in Sports Media from the Roy H. Park School of Communications at Ithaca College.
For more information about S.E.E.D., visit www.seedpg.com.
S.E.E.D. Planning Group, LLC
31 Lewis Street, Ste 401
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-217-5091
In her role, she connects with clients as she prepares internal financial planning and investment services agreements, opens investment accounts for the firm, and performs ongoing routine maintenance.
Tylar, a current resident of Endicott, NY, earned a Master of Science in Communications and Public Relations from the SI Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University and a Bachelor of Science in Sports Media from the Roy H. Park School of Communications at Ithaca College.
For more information about S.E.E.D., visit www.seedpg.com.
S.E.E.D. Planning Group, LLC
31 Lewis Street, Ste 401
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-217-5091
Contact
S.E.E.D. Planning GroupContact
Steve Campbell
607-217-5091
seedpg.com
Steve Campbell
607-217-5091
seedpg.com
Categories