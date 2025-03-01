Matt Goliber Promoted
Syacuse, NY, March 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- S.E.E.D. Planning Group is pleased to announce that Matt Goliber, an Operations Specialist, is being promoted to Manager, Financial Planning Operations, a new position within the firm’s Financial Planning division.
This position has been designed to streamline operational tasks, allowing S.E.E.D.’s Wealth Managers and Financial Planners to focus even more on what matters most – helping clients achieve their financial goals.
Matthew, a graduate of Syracuse University, currently resides in Chittenango.
For more information about Matt, please visit www.seedpg.com .
S.E.E.D. Planning Group, LLC
100 Elwood Davis Rd., 2nd Floor
Syracuse, NY 13212
This position has been designed to streamline operational tasks, allowing S.E.E.D.’s Wealth Managers and Financial Planners to focus even more on what matters most – helping clients achieve their financial goals.
Matthew, a graduate of Syracuse University, currently resides in Chittenango.
For more information about Matt, please visit www.seedpg.com .
S.E.E.D. Planning Group, LLC
100 Elwood Davis Rd., 2nd Floor
Syracuse, NY 13212
Contact
S.E.E.D. Planning GroupContact
Steve Campbell
607-217-5091
seedpg.com
Steve Campbell
607-217-5091
seedpg.com
Categories