Big Sky Packaging Shines at Unified Wine & Grape Symposium 2025: Moments Captured
Big Sky Packaging presented its luxury yet innovative wine packaging solutions at the Symposium 2025. Dive in and find the highlights from the event.
Montclair, NJ, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Big Sky Packaging, a leading packaging house, well-known for delivering luxury yet premium packaging solutions, has recently participated in the Unified Wine & Grape Symposium, 2025. The Unified Wine & Grape Symposium is an annual event that takes place every January in Sacramento, California, USA, widely popular in the wine industry.
The experienced team of packaging engineers at Big Sky Packaging has been devising personalized, innovative & sustainable wine packaging solutions for years and recently showcased their top solutions at the Symposium. Many industry leaders, experts, and enthusiasts were there at the event and indeed admired the BIG SKY PACKAGING’s work.
"The Unified Wine & Grape Symposium was an incredible opportunity to connect with industry leaders and showcase our innovative wine packaging solutions," said Erin S. Dutton, President at Big Sky Packaging. "We were thrilled by the enthusiastic response to our wine packaging, which not only protects the wine but also helps brands tell their unique stories. The event reinforced our commitment to delivering premium packaging that elevates the wine experience."
About Big Sky Packaging
Big Sky Packaging is a premium packaging solutions provider for various industries, be it Wine, Spirits, Beauty, Fragrance, Cosmetics, Hair Care, Home and more. The company houses a skilled team of packaging engineers and production specialists who are committed to developing distinctive and functional packaging that promotes brands and drives consumer engagement. The company is also recognized for its outstanding sustainable packaging solutions.
For more information, please contact:
Erin S. Dutton - President
Big Sky Packaging
212-620-3100
info@bigskypackaging.com
Original Source - https://bigskypackaging.com/news-events/big-sky-packaging-shines-at-unified-wine-grape-symposium-2025-moments-captured/
The experienced team of packaging engineers at Big Sky Packaging has been devising personalized, innovative & sustainable wine packaging solutions for years and recently showcased their top solutions at the Symposium. Many industry leaders, experts, and enthusiasts were there at the event and indeed admired the BIG SKY PACKAGING’s work.
"The Unified Wine & Grape Symposium was an incredible opportunity to connect with industry leaders and showcase our innovative wine packaging solutions," said Erin S. Dutton, President at Big Sky Packaging. "We were thrilled by the enthusiastic response to our wine packaging, which not only protects the wine but also helps brands tell their unique stories. The event reinforced our commitment to delivering premium packaging that elevates the wine experience."
About Big Sky Packaging
Big Sky Packaging is a premium packaging solutions provider for various industries, be it Wine, Spirits, Beauty, Fragrance, Cosmetics, Hair Care, Home and more. The company houses a skilled team of packaging engineers and production specialists who are committed to developing distinctive and functional packaging that promotes brands and drives consumer engagement. The company is also recognized for its outstanding sustainable packaging solutions.
For more information, please contact:
Erin S. Dutton - President
Big Sky Packaging
212-620-3100
info@bigskypackaging.com
Original Source - https://bigskypackaging.com/news-events/big-sky-packaging-shines-at-unified-wine-grape-symposium-2025-moments-captured/
Contact
Big Sky PackagingContact
Erin Dutton
212-620-3100
https://bigskypackaging.com/
Erin Dutton
212-620-3100
https://bigskypackaging.com/
Categories