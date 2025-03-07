Interpreters Unlimited Appoints Terry Quintero as Director of OPI, VRI, and AI Language Services
San Diego, CA, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Interpreters Unlimited (IU) is proud to announce the appointment of Terry Quintero as the Director of Over-the-Phone Interpretation (OPI), Video Remote Interpretation (VRI), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Language Services. Terry comes on board with a wealth of experience, having previously served as Director of Operations at a Top 20 Slator LSPI ranked Language Service Provider. This strategic move positions IU among the first Language Service Providers to establish a director level role dedicated to AI driven language solutions.
In an era where technology continually reshapes industries, IU recognizes the transformative potential of AI in language services. By creating this specialized director position, IU underscores its commitment to integrating cutting edge AI technologies with traditional interpretation and translation services, ensuring clients receive innovative, efficient, and accurate language solutions. At the same time, IU remains dedicated to ethical and responsible AI adoption, aligning with industry best practices identified by the Safe AI Taskforce (safeaitf.org). This initiative, which brings together key stakeholders in language services, promotes fair, safe, and compliant AI implementation to uphold the integrity of interpreted interactions. IU supports the establishment of industry-wide guidelines and performance benchmarks that ensure AI-driven language solutions enhance rather than compromise the quality, security, and accuracy of communication.
In his new role, Terry joins the team in a complimenting position to Laura Firenzi, Director of Client Relations, who oversees on site in person interpreting services for IU. Offering a full suite of language services, on site in person interpreting is one of the main fixtures of IU, and for over 13 years Laura has led that sector of IU with an expertise in vendor linguist management and industry best practices. Her leadership has also been instrumental in successfully integrating five acquisitions, ensuring a seamless transition that strengthened IU’s service capabilities and expanded its nationwide interpreter network.
With Terry at the helm of OPI, VRI, and AI Language Services, IU is poised to continue to expand its service offerings, incorporating AI to enhance real-time interpretation and translation capabilities. This initiative aims to provide clients across various industries, including healthcare, legal, education, and corporate sectors, with rapid, reliable, and cost-effective language solutions.
"We are thrilled to welcome Terry Quintero to our leadership team," said Shamus Sayed, Interpreters Unlimited COO. "Working alongside Laura, with her extensive experience and tenor, Terry's experience and forward-thinking approach align perfectly with our mission to bridge communication gaps. By embracing AI, we are not only staying ahead of industry trends but also setting new standards in language services."
For more information about Interpreters Unlimited, please visit www.interpreters.com or call 800-726-9891.
