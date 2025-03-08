The Embracing Your Journey Expo Announces Their 2nd Event in 2025, Saturday April 5, Celebrating Earth Day and Spring in Arizona
The Embracing Your Journey Expo, the leading holistic, metaphysical and wellness event in the Phoenix valley, celebrating Spring in Arizona and Earth Day on the first Saturday in April, 10am-5pm at the New Vision Center for Spiritual Living near Paradise Valley AZ, is open to everyone.
Phoenix, AZ, March 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Purple Lotus Productions, the producers of the Embracing Your Journey Expo, are hosting their second event of 2025 on April 5th, 2025 to celebrate Earth Day. This is the second of 4 events scheduled for this year. Future event dates include September 6, and November 15.
The Embracing Your Journey Expo is a holistic, metaphysical and wellness event drawing hundreds of attendees, that are interested in exploring alternative ideas and a healthier lifestyle, to each event. People enjoy the Spring weather and celebrating Earth Day at The Embracing Your Journey Expo every year. This is a convenient place to bring family and friends to explore new modalities, new products and meet alternative practitioners altogether in one place on one day. The Embracing Your Journey Expo is about bringing people together on their path of discovery.
The next Embracing Your Journey Expo is on Saturday, April 5 from 10 am to 5 pm at the New Vision Center for Spiritual Living - 18010 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85032.
This venue offers a strong community connection, spacious open-air facility with a multitude of indoor and outdoor vendor spaces, ample parking and a convenient location easily accessed by the Tatum Blvd. exit off the 101, just down the road from the 51 and the 17.
All day admission is $5 and kids 10 & under are admitted free.
The first 50 paid admissions will receive a full size green reusable shopping bag with goodies inside, in honor of Earth Day. Raffle prize winners are drawn every hour and the on-site food truck, Dom’s Cart, offering gourmet cooking on site, makes it easy to stay all day. Pre-purchased General Admission tickets can be found on Eventbrite and will receive a free gift at the Expo. https://eyje4525.eventbrite.com/
The Embracing Your Journey Expo
Saturday, April 5 2025 10 am - 5 pm
New Vision Center for Spiritual Living
18010 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Embracing Your Journey Expo is a holistic, metaphysical and wellness event drawing hundreds of attendees, that are interested in exploring alternative ideas and a healthier lifestyle, to each event. People enjoy the Spring weather and celebrating Earth Day at The Embracing Your Journey Expo every year. This is a convenient place to bring family and friends to explore new modalities, new products and meet alternative practitioners altogether in one place on one day. The Embracing Your Journey Expo is about bringing people together on their path of discovery.
The next Embracing Your Journey Expo is on Saturday, April 5 from 10 am to 5 pm at the New Vision Center for Spiritual Living - 18010 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85032.
This venue offers a strong community connection, spacious open-air facility with a multitude of indoor and outdoor vendor spaces, ample parking and a convenient location easily accessed by the Tatum Blvd. exit off the 101, just down the road from the 51 and the 17.
All day admission is $5 and kids 10 & under are admitted free.
The first 50 paid admissions will receive a full size green reusable shopping bag with goodies inside, in honor of Earth Day. Raffle prize winners are drawn every hour and the on-site food truck, Dom’s Cart, offering gourmet cooking on site, makes it easy to stay all day. Pre-purchased General Admission tickets can be found on Eventbrite and will receive a free gift at the Expo. https://eyje4525.eventbrite.com/
The Embracing Your Journey Expo
Saturday, April 5 2025 10 am - 5 pm
New Vision Center for Spiritual Living
18010 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Contact
Purple Lotus ProductionsContact
Erin McNamara
480-296-1928
www.embracingyourjourneyexpo.com
Erin McNamara
480-296-1928
www.embracingyourjourneyexpo.com
Categories