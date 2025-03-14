Advanced Film Solutions Named Eastman LLumar Window Film Florida Dealer Of The Year For 2024
Advanced Film Solutions was awarded Dealer of the Year by Eastman LLumar Window Film for 2024 at the 2025 Dealer Conference.
Tampa, FL, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Advanced Film Solutions, Inc. was awarded the prestigious Architectural Florida Eastman LLumar, Vista Window Film Dealer of the Year for 2024, at the annual Eastman Dealer Conference held in Arizona March 1, 2025.
The award was earned through outstanding customer service and attention to detail. Advanced Film Solutions is dedicated to providing superior solar and security window film solutions for commercial, government and residential clients throughout western and central Florida. Founded in 2007 by the former National Sales Manager of 3M Window Film, Mike Feldman. Advanced Film Solutions earning the award is a testimony to superior customer satisfaction.
Advanced Film Solutions has previously earned National Window Film Dealer of the Year for Eastman LLumar, 2020 as well as Regional South East USA Dealer of the Year for residential and commercial markets.
Advanced Film Solutions has completed more than 40,000 installations since 2007 and Mr. Feldman was quoted as saying "we are quite proud of the entire team at Advanced Film Solutions; we look forward to our continued success in 2025."
Contact: Adam Feldman, Vice President
877-575-3456
www.advancedfilmfl.com
