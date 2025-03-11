eg technology Bolsters Global Presence with Appointment of Paul Anglim
eg technology Ltd. make key appointment as Paul Anglim joins the specialist product design, engineering and development consultancy as they continue their international expansion.
Cambridge, United Kingdom, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In response to increased global demand for integrated product development services and eg technology’s recently established office in Galway, Ireland, the product development specialists are pleased to welcome former BioInnovate Ireland strategic lead, Paul Anglim, to their growing Business Development team.
eg technology has been bridging the gap between innovation and market-ready products for 23 years from bespoke facilities in Cambridge. However, based in eg’s Galway office, the PorterShed, Paul will be a direct liaison for their Irish network, further facilitating the delivery of client projects to the Irish, European and US markets.
With over 20 years’ experience in Life Sciences, MedTech and Digital Health, Paul has worked with Multinational Corporations, SMEs, Startups, academic institutions, investment companies, government agencies and hospital groups to help them achieve their goals in market strategy, commercialisation, needs-led innovation, and identify opportunities for growth and scale.
With a BSc in Biotechnology from NUI Galway, and a PhD in Molecular Biology from University of Southern California, Paul lectures at RCSI and University of Galway (where he is an Honorary Clinical Fellow). He is also the Founder of Angles Consulting, former Health Lead at the Guinness Enterprise Centre and advisor to the Innovators Initiative DigiBio Fellowship.
“As the MedTech industry evolves and markets remain transient, providing innovators in Ireland, Europe and America with access to our development services will help reduce barriers when delivering products to global markets,” eg Director, Rouzet Agaiby says. “Paul is a fantastic addition to our team and has extensive experience and established networks within the Irish healthcare and life sciences ecosystem. He is joining a remarkable team, and I have no doubt that his expertise in identifying and validating needs and market opportunities, commercial de-risking, and market adoption strategy will be integral in further driving eg’s success, growing our international client base and delivering on our strategy of becoming the chosen product development consultancy for clients and employees alike.”
Paul says, “Joining eg is both a pleasure and a privilege. I have a wide and varied background in the Life Science and MedTech sectors, and I am looking forward to drawing upon my technical and commercial experience to help support innovators looking to access Irish, European, US and UK markets. I have a particular passion for HealthTech and needs-led innovation and I am excited to work with eg technology who are experts at developing emerging technologies and working with innovators dedicated to optimising patient outcomes and improving their route to market.”
For more information about delivering technology or ideas to market, or to chat with one of the eg team about product design and development requirements, please get in touch:
Ireland office:
· via email on design@egtechnology.ie
· by calling +353 (0) 91 457650
· or by visiting www.egtechnology.ie
UK office:
· via email on design@egtechnology.co.uk
· by calling +44 (0) 1223 813184
· or by visiting www.egtechnology.co.uk/contact
About eg technology
eg technology is a product design, engineering and development specialist based in Cambridge, UK, with a second office in Galway, Ireland. They provide an integrated solution for innovators requiring the expertise to bridge the gap between their idea and a market-ready product. eg works with organisations, from start-up to blue-chip, to deliver inspiring, marketable and industry-transforming products across MedTech, Lab/BioTech, VetCare, CleanTech, AgriTech, Consumer and Food/Drink Sectors. Specialising in electronics and software engineering, industrial and mechanical design, human factors, project management, technical due diligence and regulatory compliance, they know how to solve technical challenges and make things work. eg is an agile and adaptive development partner providing tailored project delivery, whilst minimising risk from concept through to transfer to manufacture in an ISO 13485 accredited framework.
About eg technology
