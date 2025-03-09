SAN Group Welcomes Michael Sakraida as Regional Vice President
Serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine
Hampton, NH, March 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Satellite Agency Network Group, Inc. (SAN), the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael (Mike) Sakraida as Regional Vice President for Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.
In this role, Mike will focus on identifying and facilitating membership opportunities, supporting territory development, and strengthening insurance company relations for SAN Group member agencies in his territory. He will also collaborate closely with David Collins, Agency Growth Coach for the same region.
With more than 15 years of experience in the insurance industry, Sakraida brings a wealth of knowledge in sales, operations, and strategic planning. His career includes managing high-performing sales teams, leading national initiatives, and improving agent efficiency through technology and process optimization. Most recently, as Senior Project Manager for Comparion Insurance Agency, he played a pivotal role in enhancing CRM adoption, streamlining operational processes, and advancing agent communication systems.
“We are excited to welcome Mike to SAN,” said Tom Lizotte, SAN COO. “His extensive experience in sales, operations, and agency development will be a tremendous asset to our member agencies as they look to grow and strengthen their businesses. With a strong history of leading large-scale initiatives and a commitment to operational efficiency and innovation, Mike is well-equipped to drive SAN’s business development efforts in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.”
Sakraida holds a B.S. in English from Virginia Tech and an MBA from Northeastern University. He has earned the LUTCF designation and is currently pursuing his CPCU certification. Sakraida currently resides in Reading, MA, with his wife and their two children.
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group is the largest alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, empowering nearly 520 member agencies across nine states to thrive. With access to 45+ top insurance carriers, SAN members collectively write over $1.8 billion in premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, The Agent Alliance, and continues to drive innovation and growth in the independent insurance channel. Learn more at www.sangroup.com.
