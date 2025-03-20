SottoPelle® Recognizes Donna Bennett, MD for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Mobile, AL, March 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Donna C. Bennett, MD has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since January 2024.
Donna C. Bennett, MD, attended Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, formerly Rutgers Medical School, in New Jersey. She completed her residency at Hackensack Meridian Healthcare, previously known as Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Dr. Bennett has been board-certified in OB/GYN since 2001 and has received a special certification in Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology (PAG).
Dr. Bennett has served as Medical Director at Women's Wellness Center and Medical Spa in Conway, South Carolina as well as at USA Children and Women’s OB/GYN Medical Group. Currently, she is in private practice with Dr. Sharon Bush-Coaxum practicing full-scope OB/GYN with a focus on pediatric and adolescent gynecology as well as routine and high-risk obstetric and menopausal issues. She treats female and male patients. While originally introduced to SottoPelle® in 2011, Dr. Bennett's quest and drive to heal her patients from the inside out led her to the SottoPelle® Method to become a Certified SottoPelle® Provider in 2024.
Provider Information:
Donna Bennett, MD
FBL Physicians Obstetrics & Gynecology
171 Mobile Infirmary Blvd.
Mobile, AL 36607
(251) 300-9223
www.fblphysicians.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Company Information:
Contact
Tracy Beard
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
