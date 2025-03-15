Tyler Sherven Named Manager of Institutional Services for S.E.E.D. Planning Group
Buffalo, NY, March 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- S.E.E.D. Planning Group proudly announces Tyler Sherven, Senior Investment Planner, has been promoted to Manager of Institutional Services. Tyler has been with the firm since 2021.
In this new role, Tyler will focus his efforts on coordinating the services provided to S.E.E.D.’s not-for-profit investment clients while taking a more active role in delivering the firm’s investment and fiduciary consulting services.
According to Brad Eaton, Senior Vice President, Investment Services, “As a valued member of the Investment Team, Tyler has consistently demonstrated his commitment to S.E.E.D. and its clients, as well as to his own personal development. He has prepared himself for this new position by serving as leader of the Specialized Investment Team since early 2024 and by taking on leadership roles for several key projects and initiatives throughout the organization.”
Tyler, a resident of Buffalo, New York, was awarded the Accredited Investment Fiduciary Analyst® (AIFA®) designation from the Center for Fiduciary Studies® in December 2024.
For more information on S.E.E.D., please visit www.seedpg.com.
S.E.E.D. Planning Group, LLC
31 Lewis Street, Ste. 401
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-217-5091
In this new role, Tyler will focus his efforts on coordinating the services provided to S.E.E.D.’s not-for-profit investment clients while taking a more active role in delivering the firm’s investment and fiduciary consulting services.
According to Brad Eaton, Senior Vice President, Investment Services, “As a valued member of the Investment Team, Tyler has consistently demonstrated his commitment to S.E.E.D. and its clients, as well as to his own personal development. He has prepared himself for this new position by serving as leader of the Specialized Investment Team since early 2024 and by taking on leadership roles for several key projects and initiatives throughout the organization.”
Tyler, a resident of Buffalo, New York, was awarded the Accredited Investment Fiduciary Analyst® (AIFA®) designation from the Center for Fiduciary Studies® in December 2024.
For more information on S.E.E.D., please visit www.seedpg.com.
S.E.E.D. Planning Group, LLC
31 Lewis Street, Ste. 401
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-217-5091
Contact
S.E.E.D. Planning GroupContact
Steve Campbell
607-217-5091
seedpg.com
Steve Campbell
607-217-5091
seedpg.com
Categories