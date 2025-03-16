Benchmark International Announces Tyrus O’Neill as New Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Americas
Tampa, FL, March 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International, a leading global mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory firm, is excited to announce Tyrus O’Neill as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Americas. The appointment is part of Benchmark International’s ongoing strategy to accelerate its global growth and service innovation.
Tyrus O’Neill brings a wealth of industry experience and a proven track record of leadership in the mergers and acquisitions sector. Throughout his career, he has built a reputation as a strategic leader, known for his foresight, comprehensive business acumen, and deep understanding of market dynamics that drive successful M&A transactions. He has consistently led teams through complex, multi-faceted transactions, transforming client relationships and fostering business growth in highly competitive markets.
In his new role as CEO, Tyrus will be responsible for shaping and driving the company’s long-term strategy, overseeing regional expansion, and spearheading business development efforts. His leadership will focus on enhancing Benchmark International’s market-leading service offerings, fostering new opportunities for innovation, and reinforcing the firm’s position as the go-to M&A advisor for the mid-market.
“I am thrilled to step into the role of CEO at Benchmark International,” said Tyrus O’Neill. “Benchmark has built an incredible reputation in the M&A space. I look forward to working with the team to strengthen our market position, innovate new offerings, and continue to provide unmatched value to our clients worldwide.”
“I am excited to welcome Tyrus into his new role as CEO,” said Steven Keane, Chairman and Founder of Benchmark International. “The appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening our leadership team as we continue to expand and serve our clients across the globe. With Tyrus’ expertise and leadership, Benchmark International will continue to achieve new heights of success and provide exceptional service to businesses around the world.”
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $12.5 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
