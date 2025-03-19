1QR Launches Custom Short Links for Premium Subscribers
1QR announces 1QR Links, a new feature for premium subscribers to create branded, custom short links for easy sharing and brand recognition. With a simple setup and a brief approval process for security, 1QR Links enhances trust and engagement. Available starting March 31, 2025, this feature reinforces 1QR’s commitment to secure, user-friendly link management.
Denver, CO, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 1QR, a leading innovator in digital link management, is excited to announce the launch of 1QR Links, a new feature designed to provide premium subscribers with the ability to create branded, custom short links for easy sharing and enhanced brand recognition.
With 1QR Links, users can generate personalized URLs such as 1qr.com/my-new-product, making it easier than ever to share content while reinforcing their brand identity. Custom short links offer a range of benefits, including increased trust, improved engagement rates, and seamless sharing across digital channels.
Creating and managing a 1QR Link is simple and efficient. In just a few quick steps, users can enter their desired destination URL, customize the short link, and submit it for approval. To ensure the safety and integrity of the platform, all 1QR Links undergo a brief review process to confirm compliance with 1QR’s terms and conditions, safeguarding both link creators and those who engage with the links.
The 1QR Links feature will be available exclusively to 1QR premium subscribers starting March 31, 2025. This latest enhancement underscores 1QR’s commitment to providing secure, user-friendly, and powerful link management tools for businesses and individuals alike.
For more information about 1QR and its latest innovations, visit co.1qr.com/about.
With 1QR Links, users can generate personalized URLs such as 1qr.com/my-new-product, making it easier than ever to share content while reinforcing their brand identity. Custom short links offer a range of benefits, including increased trust, improved engagement rates, and seamless sharing across digital channels.
Creating and managing a 1QR Link is simple and efficient. In just a few quick steps, users can enter their desired destination URL, customize the short link, and submit it for approval. To ensure the safety and integrity of the platform, all 1QR Links undergo a brief review process to confirm compliance with 1QR’s terms and conditions, safeguarding both link creators and those who engage with the links.
The 1QR Links feature will be available exclusively to 1QR premium subscribers starting March 31, 2025. This latest enhancement underscores 1QR’s commitment to providing secure, user-friendly, and powerful link management tools for businesses and individuals alike.
For more information about 1QR and its latest innovations, visit co.1qr.com/about.
Contact
1QRContact
Guy Tuell
1-303-476-0238
https://1qr.com
Guy Tuell
1-303-476-0238
https://1qr.com
Categories