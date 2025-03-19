Rogers Healy to Host New Spin-Off Series, "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on the Street"
Dallas, TX, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rogers Healy, a seasoned entrepreneur and 7x founder, is thrilled to announce his latest venture as host of Entrepreneur Media's newest spin-off series, "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on the Street." Known for his sharp investment acumen, Healy was a panel investor on seasons 11 and 12 of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch," where he landed key investments for Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners' portfolio.
In this exciting, on-the-street casting call, entrepreneurs can pitch their business idea in just 30 seconds to secure a coveted spot on the next season of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch." Healy offers candid advice once the pitch is delivered and determines whether the founder receives the ultimate reward—a golden ticket to the boardroom.
"Think of it as a more rogue and renegade approach to meeting incredible founders who are hustling to raise money for their companies—whether it is FinTech, med-tech, AI, consumer goods, or maybe they are the next big thing," says Healy. "It is not just about the pitch but about the passion and the potential. I am excited to see who steps up."
The first episodes have already been filmed and will start airing exclusively on Entrepreneur's social media channels next week. "These episodes might just live rent-free in your head—that is the power of great marketing," Healy adds.
About Rogers Healy:
Rogers Healy is an accomplished entrepreneur with over 20 years of investing experience. As a founder of multiple companies across industries like real estate and memorabilia, Healy is known for his keen eye for talent and business growth. He launched Texas' largest independently owned real estate company, Rogers Healy and Associates Real Estate, in 2005 and has since expanded into commercial, land, and relocation sectors.
Rogers' journey into venture capital began in 2012 when he made his first investment in Mizzen+Main, a men's apparel company. That initial investment ignited a passion for connecting the dots, inspiring him to actively seek out and invest in disruptive brands. This led to the launch of Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners, a firm dedicated to backing category-defining brands. Today, his portfolio includes 100+ startups, and he has established himself as a driving force in venture capital.
Beyond business, Healy values faith, family, and music. He lives in Dallas with his wife Abby, their daughters Henley and Collins (named after Eagles frontman Don Henley and Phil Collins), their dogs, and an impressive collection of music memorabilia. His back house, affectionately called "Hotel California," serves as a music oasis for friends and family.
About Entrepreneur Media LLC:
Entrepreneur is the media powerhouse at the forefront of the culture, mindset, and lifestyle of entrepreneurship. For 48 years, Entrepreneur has helped business leaders start, run and grow their ventures. Today, the brand helps fuel creative ideas and strategize breakthrough growth plans with how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, consulting services, and more. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Books provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and business owners worldwide. To learn more, visit entrepreneur.com and follow @entrepreneur on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and X.
Contact
Morrison Seger Venture Capital PartnersContact
Alexandra Brown
512-981-8210
https://www.morrisonseger.com/
