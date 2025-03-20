ABC Mini Storage Expands Modern, Secure Storage Solutions to Auburn, Benroy, and Lakeland Hills
Pacific, WA, March 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ABC Mini Storage, a leading provider of secure self-storage solutions in Pacific, WA, is excited to announce the expansion of its offerings to better serve the neighboring communities of Auburn, Benroy, and Lakeland Hills. As demand for convenient, flexible storage continues to rise, ABC Mini Storage is responding by delivering state-of-the-art features — from heated storage units and contactless entry via a phone app to boat and RV parking — all designed to meet the diverse needs of area residents and businesses.
This expansion comes at a time when more people and organizations need reliable storage options for personal belongings, seasonal items, business inventory, and vehicles. ABC Mini Storage is known for its wide selection of unit sizes, offering both interior and drive-up units, and now extends these benefits to a broader range of communities.
“We’re thrilled to support even more customers in Auburn, Benroy, and Lakeland Hills,” said Rhonda Tudor, District Manager. “Our goal is to make storage stress-free, whether you’re moving, downsizing, or simply need extra space. We pride ourselves on offering modern amenities like heated units and a secure facility that give people peace of mind when storing their belongings.”
Meeting the Growing Demand for Secure Storage
Situated in Pacific, WA, ABC Mini Storage has established itself as a trusted storage partner for both residential and commercial customers. Key features and benefits now readily available to Auburn, Benroy, and Lakeland Hills residents include:
- Heated Storage Units: Protect delicate items such as furniture, electronics, and documents from extreme temperatures and moisture.
- Boat, RV & Vehicle Storage: Free up valuable driveway or garage space with convenient parking options designed for vehicles of all sizes.
- Advanced Security Measures: Personalized access codes, 24-hour digital video surveillance, and on-site management team provide superior protection.
- Easy, Contactless Entry: Gain access to your storage unit through a simple phone app, ensuring streamlined visits with minimal contact.
- Flexible Lease Terms: Month-to-month rentals allow customers to choose the duration that best fits their needs, without the commitment of a long-term contract.
Tailored Solutions for Local Businesses
ABC Mini Storage also offers specialized business storage options for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and corporate clients. From inventory storage to document archiving, the facility’s flexible lease terms and broad range of unit sizes can accommodate various requirements. With convenient daily access, businesses can retrieve or store items on their own schedule, making it easier to adapt to changing demands.
Customer-First Convenience
A hallmark of ABC Mini Storage is its focus on creating a hassle-free experience. Customers have access to their storage units seven days a week, with extended hours designed for busy schedules. Should any questions or concerns arise, a dedicated management team is on-site to offer friendly assistance and ensure the facility is well-maintained.
Looking Ahead
By expanding its services to Auburn, Benroy, and Lakeland Hills, ABC Mini Storage continues its legacy of delivering modern, secure, and convenient self-storage solutions to the Pacific region. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and state-of-the-art amenities, the facility is poised to meet evolving storage needs for both homeowners and businesses.
About ABC Mini Storage
ABC Mini Storage in Pacific, WA is a locally owned and operated self-storage provider and is currently managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group. The facility offers a comprehensive range of storage options, including heated units, vehicle storage, and advanced security measures. With a dedication to flexible lease terms, convenience, and customer care, ABC Mini Storage is proud to serve the communities of Pacific, Auburn, Benroy, and Lakeland Hills.
For more information, please visit the ABC Mini Storage website https://www.westcoastselfstorage.com/self-storage/washington/storage-units-pacific/, or call: (253) 862-0599.
Contact
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
