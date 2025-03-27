RX Japan Marks a Decade of Innovation and Excellence at Manufacturing World Nagoya 2025
Nagoya, Japan, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- NAGOYA, Japan – Manufacturing World Nagoya is set to return for its 10th edition, taking place from April 9-11, 2025, at the prestigious Port Messe Nagoya. The event is positioned to be a pivotal gathering for professionals in the manufacturing industry, showcasing various large-scale technologies and solutions that drive innovation and efficiency.
Manufacturing World Nagoya 2025 will feature nine specialised concurrent shows, each dedicated to a specific aspect of the manufacturing process. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to explore the latest advancements in various fields.
The Design & Manufacturing Solutions Expo showcases innovative design and manufacturing technologies, while the Mechanical Components & Technology Expo focuses on the latest in mechanical components and processing technologies. The Factory Facilities & Equipment Expo highlights cutting-edge factory facilities and equipment, and the Additive Manufacturing Expo presents advancements in additive manufacturing techniques. The Measure/Test/Sensor Expo features state-of-the-art measurement, testing, and sensor technologies.
The Manufacturing DX Expo explores digital transformation solutions in manufacturing, and the Industrial ODM/EMS Expo offers insights into original design manufacturing and electronic manufacturing services. The Manufacturing Cyber Security Expo addresses security risks associated with IT and DX promotion, while the Smart Maintenance Expo solves challenges in equipment maintenance and servicing operations.
These comprehensive exhibitions allow visitors to compare the quality and performance of products, facilitating informed decision-making and fostering industry growth.
In response to the evolving needs of the manufacturing sector, Manufacturing World Nagoya 2025 is proud to introduce two new concurrent shows: the Manufacturing Cyber Security Expo and the Smart Maintenance Expo. The Manufacturing Cyber Security Expo will address the increasing importance of security risk measures associated with IT and DX promotion, while the Smart Maintenance Expo will focus on next-generation maintenance technologies, solving challenges in equipment maintenance and servicing operations.
With over 570 exhibitors, Manufacturing World Nagoya 2025 offers a valuable opportunity to discover unexpected products and technologies that inspire innovation. Attendees will have the chance to see actual products and technologies firsthand and engage directly with exhibitors, gaining insights and forging connections that can drive their businesses forward.
Organised by RX Japan Ltd., professionals from design, development, manufacturing, production engineering, purchasing, and information system departments are invited to register as visitors for this manufacturing show.
Be part of a dynamic community that is shaping the future of manufacturing.
For more information and to register as a visitor, please visit Manufacturing World’s official website.
Contact
Natsuko Shiraishi
+81-3-6739-4106
https://www.manufacturing-world.jp/nagoya/en-gb.html
