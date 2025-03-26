INRGI Presents "First Class Fridays": An Exclusive Cigar Pairing Event at Sama Hotels
From US to Africa, Cigar Sommeliers, Herman and Shine Little are Elevating Experiences, Cultivating Connections and Redefining Luxury.
Atlanta, GA, March 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- INRGI Society is delighted to announce the upcoming "First Class Fridays" event, an exclusive cigar pairing experience set to take place on Friday, May 9, 2025, at the esteemed Sama Hotels in Dakar. This sophisticated evening is tailored for discerning professionals seeking to indulge in the art of cigar appreciation amidst an ambiance of luxury and camaraderie.
Event Highlights:
Date: Friday, May 9, 2025
Time: 6:00 PM – 11PM
Location: Sama Hotels, Dakar, Région de Dakar
Reservations: Advance reservations are required; door ticket sales will not be available.
About the Event:
"First Class Fridays" offers attendees an unparalleled opportunity to engage with Africa's Certified Cigar Sommeliers, Herman and Shine Little of INRGI (USA). Guests will explore the exquisite pairing of Bongani Cigars — Africa's first premium cigar —and America's award-winning Uncle Nearest Whiskey. This curated experience promises to elevate the senses and provide insights into the nuanced world of cigar and whiskey pairing.
About Herman & Shine Little:
Herman and Shine Little are esteemed figures in the cigar aficionado community, recognized for their expertise and dedication to the craft. As Certified Cigar Sommeliers, they have cultivated a reputation for curating exceptional cigar experiences that blend tradition with contemporary flair. Their affiliation with INRGI underscores their commitment to enriching the cigar culture across continents.
About INRGI Society:
INRGI Society is a distinguished organization committed to fostering refined experiences that celebrate culture, luxury, and community. Through events like "First Class Fridays," INRGI Society aims to create platforms where professionals can connect, indulge, and expand their appreciation for the finer things in life.
Ticket Information:
Tickets for this exclusive event are available for purchase through Eventbrite. Given the limited availability and the bespoke nature of the evening, early reservation is highly recommended. Please note that tickets will not be sold at the door.
For more information and to secure your place at this distinguished event, visit Eventbrite.
Join them for an evening where tradition meets sophistication, and every puff and sip tells a story.
Media Contact: INRGI Society | Email: events@inrgi.us
Note: This press release is intended for mature professionals with an appreciation for luxury experiences. Please enjoy responsibly.
