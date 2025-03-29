SMC at Interphex Exhibition in New York City, April 1-3, 2025
Visit SMC at Booth 3353 at the Interphex, the leading global pharmaceutical and biotechnology event the brings together engineers, manufacturers and c-level executives to showcase the latest innovations in those industries.
Noblesville, IN, March 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SMC will feature its latest technological innovation, the PFCQ flow control for clean dry compressed air and nitrogen that can adjust the flow automatically in response to an analog voltage or current signal. The PFCQ combines a flow body, flow sensor, linear motor, valve and electronics to achieve the desired flow rate. Control is linear within the rated flow range.
SMC will exhibit its latest process and automation technology:
· Liquid Isolation Valves
o Direct operation rocker and poppet type
o Solenoid and drive body separated by a diaphragm
o Pumping volume 0.01 µL or less
· Pinch Valves
o N.C. (clamped position in normal position)
o N.O. (unclamped position in normal position)
o Applicable tubing: silicone, PharMed® BPT, Tygon®
· Air Management System (AMS) Technology
o Monitors and measures pressure, air flow and temperature to optimize performance
o Adjusts machine status from operating, stand-by and idle modes for nonoperating cycles
· Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve Manifold
o Uses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryption
o Frequency hopping at 5ms intervals
o Cloud based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)
· Stainless Steel Chillers
o Air Cooled
o ±0.1°C temperature stability
· Filters, Regulators and Airline Products
Interphex – Exhibit Hours:
April 1 (Tu) 10:00 am – 5:00 pm ET
April 2 (W) 10:00 am – 5:00 pm ET
April 3 (Th) 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Visit SMC at Booth 3353, Javits Center, 429 11th Ave. New York City 10001
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, headquartered in Noblesville, Indiana, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Contact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
