Flexxbotics Unveils Latest Release of FlexxCORE with Powerful New Capabilities for Multi-Machine Robotic Automation
Boston, MA, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Flexxbotics, delivering digital solutions for robot-driven manufacturing at scale, today announced the latest release of FlexxCORE, the patent-pending technology at the center of the Flexxbotics solution. The new release delivers even more powerful capabilities for advanced robotic machine tending, robotic quality control, and robotic production lines by enabling robots – both industrial and collaborative – to run multiple machines with multiple operations for multiple part SKUs. These new FlexxCORE capabilities equip manufacturers to scale robotic production across the smart factory in a standardized way for greater plant capacity, quality, and EBITDA margins.
FlexxCORE now includes enhanced robot awareness, parallelized data pipelines, and greater data granularity which further extends the interoperable communication and coordination between robots, factory machines, inspection equipment, and other plant machinery.
Enhanced Robot Awareness – Empowers robots in advanced tending scenarios to interpret each machines’ jobs, processing routines, operational status, and more
Parallelized Data Pipelines – Leverages asynchronous, parallel pipelines for hyperperformant real time robot+multi-machine orchestration
Greater Data Granularity – Expanded data model and event data capture for robotic operational context, pattern recognition, and machine learning
“FlexxCORE’s fully RESTful application programming interface (API) now has an expanded data model to enable dynamic definition of the production robotic environment,” explains Tyler Modelski, Co-founder & CTO of Flexxbotics. “This means the robots not only understand each machine’s capabilities, operating characteristics, and part processing status, the robots can direct the machines to execute work and know how to correct problems if they occur.”
What is FlexxCORE?
FlexxCORE is a low-code environment for composing and running Transformers – powerful translation driver connectors – which includes a secure, high performance run-time framework with data pipelines, protocols, class structures, method sets, and data models for development. Transformers enable bi-directional read/write between robots and all types of factory equipment formany-to-many interoperability.
FlexxCORE delivers compatibility with over 1000 different makes and models of robots, machines, other factory machinery and inspection equipment options, and enables 22x faster connector creation than conventional automation integration methods.
Why is FlexxCORE Important?
Until now, scaling out advanced robotic machine tending across the smart factory has involved endless custom programming and risk. Failed initiatives occur because the robots have limited or no connection to plant equipment and business systems because of interfacing complexity and incompatibilities. Previously, implementation attempts lacked process integration, were difficult and costly to maintain, and have not been factory-of-the-future ready for the inevitable introduction of AI workflows.
With the power of the new FlexxCORE technology at the center of the Flexxbotics solution, for the first time global companies can roll out production robotics across the smart factory in a standardized way for advanced robotic machine tending to enable:
Robot+Multi-Machine Orchestration
Robots control multiple machines simultaneously to achieve longer unattended robotic production for “lights out” manufacturing.
Robotic Processing of Multiple Parts
Coordinated robotic production of numerous different part types or SKUs within a part family while managing multi-step processes.
Robot Multi-Job Work Order Staging
Work order changeovers detect order completion – including FDA regulated Line Clear – and update part properties for the next order in-feed.
Autonomous Process Control
Offset parameters adjusted in real time directly in the machine controller’s G-code for process control autonomy, improving quality and digital thread traceability.
Future-Ready Agility
Enables the flexible adoption of new breakthroughs – such as AI-driven processes – to quickly adapt to new market realities and rapidly changing conditions.
“The manufacturing landscape is transforming faster than ever, that’s why at Flexxbotics we’ve invested heavily in the innovation necessary for production robotic digitalization at scale,” emphasized Tyler Bouchard, CEO & Co-founder of Flexxbotics. “We continue to extend our technology leadership with this new FlexxCORE release in order to equip manufacturers with future-ready capabilities for robot-driven manufacturing which deliver measurable results.”
Business Benefits
Flexxbotics’ next generation FlexxCORE technology provides a wide range of business benefits, including:
Longer Unattended Production
Keeps manufacturing processes active around the clock – including nights, weekends, and holidays – reducing reliance on uncertain labor availability and specialized skill sets.
Increased Capacity & Throughput
Robots run multiple machines and production stages for higher utilization, better cycle performance, and more units per shift.
Improved Product Quality
Inspection results drive closed-loop updates to each machine’s processing instructions to reduce nonconformance, improve yields, and avoid defects.
Profit Margin Defense
Maintain margins with new levels of robotic production to preserve profitability as tariff expenses are introduced and material prices increase.
The latest FlexxCORE release is available immediately as part of the Flexxbotics solution. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit https://flexxbotics.com/flexxcore/
About Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics enables robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics solution digitalizes robotic production with autonomous process control for next generation smart factory environments. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the unique FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics revolutionizes the use of robotics in complex production. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
FlexxboticsContact
Marc Lind
+1 (877) 456 1576
https://flexxbotics.com/
