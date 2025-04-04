Sensonic Board Appoints Ashish Upadhyay as New Chief Executive Officer
Scharding, Austria, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sensonic, a pioneer in fiber optic sensing for the rail industry, today announced the appointment of Ashish Upadhyay as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
Mr. Upadhyay brings a unique and comprehensive background combining deep expertise in core railway systems, signalling, infrastructure project management, and the increasingly critical field of technology and cybersecurity.
Ashish joins Sensonic from Cylus, a global leader in rail cybersecurity, where he served as Director for the Asia Pacific region. In this and previous Country Director roles, he grew the business from start-up and was instrumental in expanding the adoption of advanced cybersecurity solutions to protect railway and metro companies across Australia, India, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and other key markets in Southeast Asia.
Prior to his focus on cybersecurity at Cylus, Mr. Upadhyay spent over five years at Alstom. There, he held progressively senior roles including Project ATC Leader and Product Owner for an innovation program he founded focused on AI, Security, and IoT. Earlier in his career, he managed signalling and telecommunications works for national rail infrastructure projects at Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) in India.
“Ashish’s experience in delivering critical and innovative rail technology solutions in global markets will stand him in good stead to lead Sensonic into a successful next stage growing its presence exploiting the advanced information technologies we have developed," said their previous CEO, Alok Sinha. Alok continues to serve on the Sensonic management board, after managing the successful investment process of Kaynes Technology as a new majority shareholder. Alok continues, “This strategic move ensures a smooth transition together with an injection of new energy in Sensonics continued focus on empowering railways with insights to revolutionise their operations.”
Sensonic uses advanced fiber optic sensing technology to provide real-time infrastructure monitoring and actionable insights for railway operators worldwide. The company's solutions help prevent derailments, enhance security, and improve overall network performance.
“I am honoured to lead Sensonic at this exciting juncture,” said Ashish Upadhyay. “Rail networks worldwide are under increasing pressure to enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability. Sensonic’s technology transforms existing fiber optic cables into intelligent, real-time monitoring systems – offering rail operators unprecedented visibility into their networks.”
“I look forward to working with our talented team to push the boundaries of what’s possible, leveraging AI and IoT to drive innovation and create intelligent, self-learning rail networks. Together, we will empower railway operators with the tools they need to enhance performance, prevent disruptions, and shape the future of rail transportation globally.”
About Sensonic:
Sensonic is a leading provider of Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) solutions dedicated to the railway industry. By transforming standard fiber optic cables along the track into powerful distributed sensors, a multitude of insights are revealed, including monitoring of track condition, alerting of landslides and rockfalls, identifying security threats and more. This knowledge empowers railway owners and operators to optimise operations, ensure safety, and improve efficiency. Sensonic is shaping the future of railway intelligence, delivering insights that enable better railway decisions.
About Ashish Upadhyay
Ashish Upadhyay is a visionary and recognised leader in the railway technology and cybersecurity sectors. His career encompasses roles in national infrastructure project management (RVNL), safety-critical system design and innovation leadership (Alstom), and regional business leadership in rail cybersecurity (Cylus). He holds patents in rail signalling and possesses extensive international experience. Ashish holds advanced degrees including a Global MBA (HEC Paris/Tel Aviv University), M.Tech (Engineering Physics), and B.Tech (Electronics & Communication Engineering).
Photograph available here: https://www.sensonic.com/assets/images/blog/newCEO/ashish-upadhyay-1-1.jpg
Contact
Daniel Pyke
+43 7712 352000
https://www.sensonic.com
