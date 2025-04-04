RX Global - JIS Spring 2025 Concludes with Strong Attendance, Trend-Driven Sourcing and Valuable Connections
Miami Beach, FL, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Jewelers International Showcase (JIS) Spring 2025 has officially concluded another successful edition at the Miami Beach Convention Center, held March 9-11, 2025. With a 4% increase in attendance compared to last year, JIS Spring reaffirmed its position as the go-to event for jewelry professionals looking to purchase inventory, discover the latest trends, and build lasting supplier relationships.
A Prime Sourcing Destination
This year’s show welcomed over 290 leading suppliers from renowned jewelry-producing regions worldwide, giving buyers access to a diverse selection of fine to fashion jewelry. With Mother’s Day, wedding season, and graduations around the corner, retailers took full advantage of the show’s strategic timing to purchase inventory of must-have pieces for their customers.
Retailers and industry professionals in attendance praised the variety of vendors, seamless organization, and the unbeatable Miami Beach location. Participants also noted improvements such as additional seating areas and refreshments, enhancing the overall show experience.
One retailer shared, “The show was extremely well-organized, and I had an incredible opportunity to meet and do business with wholesalers from all over the world.” Another said, “Great location—great show!”
Show Highlights & New Features
JIS Spring 2025 introduced several exciting new features to enhance the overall experience for attendees and exhibitors alike:
2025 Style Spotlight – A digital exhibit showcasing top jewelry trends for the year, curated using insights from social influencers. This interactive feature allowed retailers to preview and source trending styles right from the show floor.
Expert-Led Informational Sessions – Designed to help retailers grow their businesses, this year’s lineup featured:
Maximizing Trade Show Success Q&A – Offering expert tips on making the most of JIS events.
Industry Governance & Policy Updates – Keeping retailers up to date with crucial industry regulations and legislative changes.
Exclusive Giveaways – Attendees who checked in on opening day had the chance to win incredible prizes, including two Carlos Rivera concert tickets, a $500 Visa gift card, and a complimentary three-night hotel stay for JIS Fall 2025.
The Worldwide Reach of JIS Spring
JIS Spring has once again showcased its impressive global reach, attracting retailers from the U.S., Canada, and a multitude of international markets including countries such as Honduras, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, El Salvador, Trinidad and Tobago, Guatemala, Aruba, Denmark, Nicaragua, Mexico, Brazil, and beyond. This diverse audience underscores the show’s reputation as a premier international jewelry trade event and top-rated jewelry show for Latin American, Caribbean and domestic retailers.
Save the Date for JIS Fall 2025
With JIS Spring now in the books, the industry looks ahead to JIS Fall 2025, taking place October 10-13 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. As one of the largest jewelry trade shows in the Americas, JIS Fall is perfectly timed for retailers to secure inventory ahead of the holiday season.
Retailers looking to stay ahead of market trends and source directly from leading suppliers won’t want to miss this event. Pre-register today to be notified when registration opens and to receive event updates. Visit jisshow.com for more information.
Save the Date for JIS Fall 2025
With JIS Spring now in the books, the industry looks ahead to JIS Fall 2025, taking place October 10-13 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. As one of the largest jewelry trade shows in the Americas, JIS Fall is perfectly timed for retailers to secure inventory ahead of the holiday season.
Retailers looking to stay ahead of market trends and source directly from leading suppliers won’t want to miss this event. Pre-register today to be notified when registration opens and to receive event updates. Visit jisshow.com for more information.
Contact
Lauren Van Rensburg
jamm.delmundo@rxglobal.com
https://www.jisshow.com/
https://www.jisshow.com/
