Parts Life, Inc. and DeVal Lifecycle Support Announce New Presidential Leadership Appointments
Moorestown, NJ, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Parts Life, Inc. and DeVal Lifecycle Support, leaders in lifecycle sustainment and aerospace manufacturing, are proud to announce the appointment of Gregg Mallinder as President of Parts Life, Inc. and Rohit Bhalla as President of DeVal Lifecycle Support, effective immediately. Sam Thevanayagam will remain CEO of both companies, focusing on cultivating strategic relationships, shaping the vision, and steering the direction of the organizations.
Gregg Mallinder assumes the presidency of Parts Life, Inc. with a proven track record in leadership and strategic growth. His expertise in new product development and quality system implementation will further enhance the company’s mission to provide customized solutions for military asset sustainment. Concurrently, Rohit Bhalla, previously Chief Operating Officer of DeVal Lifecycle Support, steps into the role of President of DeVal. With over 15 years of experience in defense and aerospace manufacturing, Rohit’s leadership in quality systems, rules of flow and creating an empowering culture will drive DeVal’s continued success as a premier build-to- specification manufacturer.
“We are excited to welcome Gregg and Rohit to these pivotal roles,” said Sam Thevanayagam, CEO of Parts Life, Inc. and DeVal Lifecycle Support. “As I focus on our strategic relationships and long-term vision, their leadership will ensure we remain at the forefront of innovation and service excellence, delivering unmatched value to our customers and stakeholders.”
Please join them in congratulating Gregg Mallinder and Rohit Bhalla as they lead Parts Life, Inc. and DeVal Lifecycle Support into a future of growth and impact.
