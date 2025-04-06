SID Global Solutions Appoints Rajesh A Lakhani as Regional Managing Director - India, Middle East, and Africa
SID Global Solutions is proud to announce the appointment of Rajesh Lakhani as Managing Director for India, Middle East, and Africa, effective April 2, 2025.
Exton, PA, April 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SID Global Solutions has appointed industry veteran Rajesh Lakhani as Managing Director - India, Middle East, and Africa, effective April 2, 2025. With over three decades of extensive leadership experience spanning customer acquisition, technology transformation, operational excellence, and strategic relationship management, Lakhani is poised to significantly accelerate SID Global Solutions’ growth in these key regions.
Lakhani previously served as General Manager, India Head of Fullstride Cloud and Managed Services at Wipro Ltd, where he consistently delivered on ambitious revenue and profitability targets. His career reflects exemplary performance in sales, presales, and service delivery, driving significant growth across cloud, application, and infrastructure services.
Speaking on his appointment, Venkat Madipadaga, CEO and Chairman of SID Global Solutions, said, “We are delighted to welcome Rajesh to SID Global Solutions. His proven track record and deep expertise in steering large-scale technology initiatives and fostering robust client relationships make him the perfect choice to lead our strategic initiatives across India, Middle East, and Africa. As we scale our digital transformation, AI-driven solutions, and customer-centric innovations, Rajesh’s leadership will be instrumental in achieving our ambitious growth objectives.”
Expressing enthusiasm about his new role, Rajesh Lakhani commented, “Joining SID Global Solutions at this transformative stage is truly exciting. The company’s focus on cutting-edge technologies like AI, cloud, data intelligence, and customer experience aligns perfectly with my passion for building high-performance teams and delivering transformative value to clients. I look forward to driving sustained growth and deepening our impact across these diverse and vibrant markets.”
SID Global Solutions continues to expand its footprint, providing industry-leading technology solutions and services, notably in BFSI, leveraging strategic partnerships with global technology leaders including Google, AWS, Azure, BIAN, Noname, Liferay, and Solace.
