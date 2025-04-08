Cloudality Assembles Powerhouse Advisory Board to Drive Growth and Business Culture
Cloudality has announced its 2025 Advisory Board, featuring leaders from tech, e-commerce, manufacturing and more. This diverse group brings deep expertise in growth, innovation, and operations, reinforcing Cloudality’s commitment to strong business culture and strategic expansion.
Cincinnati, OH, April 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cloudality, a fast-growing force in the digital consulting and technology sector, today announced the formation of a distinguished Advisory Board, bringing together a dynamic group of industry leaders with deep expertise in strategy, operations, technology, and business growth. This move underscores Cloudality’s commitment to building a strong business culture and executing a strategic vision that fosters innovation, efficiency, and long-term success.
The Cloudality 2025 Advisory Board comprises accomplished professionals with proven track records in scaling businesses, optimizing operations, and leading industry transformations. Their collective experience spans e-commerce, technology, finance, manufacturing, healthcare, marketing, and global sourcing.
“This Advisory Board is a testament to the seriousness with which we are building Cloudality’s future,” said Kim Georgeton, CEO at Cloudality. “Each member brings a unique perspective, having navigated complex business landscapes, driven innovation, and led successful organizations. Their insights will be invaluable as we refine our business processes and strategic direction.”
Cloudality 2025 Advisory Board Members
Dave Cook – CEO of HealthPro Brands and GlobalRetail, with a legacy of scaling e-commerce businesses and driving global growth.
Amy Connor – CEO of CMO-OnLoan, leveraging decades of experience at Procter & Gamble and Luxottica to drive sustainable marketing strategies.
Jonathan Adams – President and Co-Founder of SALIX Data, a leader in content management and litigation support.
Joe Carr – Co-Founder of Augmentum Group, a tech-focused talent strategist who has built high-performing teams at Simplus and Fullcast.
Phil Huff – Former CEO of eLynx and Platinum Data, specializing in technology-driven business growth and strategic acquisitions.
Thomas Obrey – Co-founder of RafterOne, a digital transformation expert with decades of experience in e-commerce and enterprise solutions.
Kyle Hanagarne – President of North America at Lumary, bringing expertise in data modernization, AI, and healthcare software.
Kerry Morris – A veteran of Starbucks, Amazon, and Walmart, with deep expertise in global sourcing, retail strategy, and supply chain optimization.
Jeff Norris – CEO of The Sheffer Corporation, an experienced leader in manufacturing, operations, and business strategy.
With this exceptional team of advisors, Cloudality is poised to refine its strategic execution, enhance client offerings, and establish a business culture rooted in innovation and operational excellence. The Advisory Board will play a critical role in guiding the company’s growth initiatives, ensuring Cloudality remains a leader in digital transformation and AI-driven consulting.
About Cloudality
Cloudality is a digital consulting firm specializing in AI-driven transformation, cloud solutions, and business process optimization. The company partners with organizations across industries to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and drive sustainable growth through technology.
Contact
CloudalityContact
Kim Georgeton
888-302-0101
www.cloudality.com
