NJAPM Presents Its 10th Annual Civil and Divorce Mediation Spring Seminar Online on Friday, May 2, 2025 “Charting a Path to the Next Quarter Century”
The New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators announces its 10th Annual Civil and Divorce Mediation Spring Seminar on May 2. This online event has the theme of “Charting a Path to the Next Quarter Century” and will feature Natalie J. Armstrong-Motin, on the topic of Taking Your Mediation Practice to the Next Level. The conference also includes workshops, and an ethics presentation, and is open to all interested parties. For more information or to register, visit www.njapm.org.
Montclair, NJ, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators (NJAPM), the state’s leading mediation organization, is proud to announce its 10th Annual Civil and Divorce Mediation Spring Seminar on Friday, May 2, 2025, from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM. The seminar is being delivered online and is open to NJAPM members and the public. This premier event will bring together top experts and practitioners to explore the evolving landscape of mediation and equip attendees with essential skills for success.
Co-chaired by Anju D. Jessani and Katherine Newcomer, this year’s seminar, themed "Charting a Path to the Next Quarter Century," will provide attendees with actionable strategies to build, market, and sustain a successful mediation practice. As mediation continues to gain recognition as a preferred method for dispute resolution, this seminar provides a critical opportunity for professionals to gain a competitive edge in the evolving field.
NJAPM President Suzanne English, will open the seminar with a welcome to members and guests, and a brief update on the state of the organization. Later, NJAPM Executive Director, Barbara Silverstone, will thank members and sponsors for their support of the organization, and will summarize enhancements to member benefits.
A highlight of the morning plenary is a featured presentation by Natalie J. Armstrong-Motin, acclaimed author of The Essential Guide to Marketing Your ADR Practice. With extensive experience in business development, marketing strategies, and alternate dispute resolution promotion, Armstrong-Motin will provide invaluable insights with her presentation entitled Taking Your Mediation Practice to the Next Level.
Marvin Schuldiner and Anju D. Jessani, lead instructors for NJAPM’s civil/business mediation and divorce programs respectively, will present their Top 10 Business Practice Tips for New Jersey Mediators as part of the May 2nd morning plenary.
After a networking lunch, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in specialized breakout sessions in two distinct tracks — civil/business mediation or divorce mediation. The first portion of workshops will include:
· Civil/Business Track: Civil Mediation Techniques, Tools, and Trends, led by Marvin Schuldiner.
· Divorce Track: Practice Management Tools for Divorce Mediators Practice Management Tools for Divorce Mediators Including Billing, Scheduling, Division of Assets, and Parenting Time, moderated by Bruce Matez with panelists Elle Rave, Michelle Weinberg, and Cindy Wilson.
Following this, the second portion of workshops will include:
· Civil/Business Track: Employment Mediation in A Changing Workplace, moderated by Margarita Echeverria, featuring insights from Dean Burrell, and Joseph Ventola.
· Divorce Track: Valuing, Dividing, and Offsetting Complex Financial Assets in Divorce Mediation, moderated by Elena Weitz with panelists Aleida A. Piccini de Velazquez, Amber Leach, Anthony Prinzo, and Jason Tuchman.
The day’s programming will conclude with a plenary session on mediation ethics entitled Restorative Practices for Civil and Divorce Mediators: An Emerging Tool to Settlement. Retired judge, Lawrence Jones, will moderate this session which will feature Adara Goldberg, the Executive Director of Kean's Holocaust Resource Center and Human Right Institute, Joni Jones, and Gabrielle Strich.
The program is approved for 5.1 New Jersey Continuing Legal Education Credits including 1 Ethics/Diversity Credit and meets the annual 1:40 NJ Court Roster CLE requirement. The registration for members is $164 and for nonmembers is $210. If you register before April 12, you can save $30 on registration. If non-members join NJAPM within 60 days of the conference, they will be credited with $45 to their annual dues of $170. Membership is open to all interested parties. Full-time students are encouraged to attend the seminar with discounted admission of $85.
About NJAPM:
NJAPM is the only organization of professional mediators in New Jersey. With approximately 250 members, the mission of NJAPM is to foster excellence in the field of mediation, promote and encourage mediation as the preferred method of dispute resolution, provide mediation education to the public, the government and professionals, train and educate professional mediators, and protect the public through standards of conduct for mediators. It also provides accreditation for mediators with substantial mediation experience and training. NJAPM members include attorneys, mental health professionals, financial professionals, educators, and other professionals who have taken mediation training and now practice in the mediation field. The organization sponsors a spring seminar and a fall conference annually. To learn more about NJAPM, including the spring seminar, please visit www.njapm.org or call 800-981-4800.
The program is approved for 5.1 New Jersey Continuing Legal Education Credits including 1 Ethics/Diversity Credit and meets the annual 1:40 NJ Court Roster CLE requirement. The registration for members is $164 and for nonmembers is $210. If you register before April 12, you can save $30 on registration. If non-members join NJAPM within 60 days of the conference, they will be credited with $45 to their annual dues of $170. Membership is open to all interested parties. Full-time students are encouraged to attend the seminar with discounted admission of $85.
Contact
Barbara Silverstone, Esq.
800-981-4800
www.njapm.org
Categories