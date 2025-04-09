NJAPM Presents Its 10th Annual Civil and Divorce Mediation Spring Seminar Online on Friday, May 2, 2025 “Charting a Path to the Next Quarter Century”

The New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators announces its 10th Annual Civil and Divorce Mediation Spring Seminar on May 2. This online event has the theme of “Charting a Path to the Next Quarter Century” and will feature Natalie J. Armstrong-Motin, on the topic of Taking Your Mediation Practice to the Next Level. The conference also includes workshops, and an ethics presentation, and is open to all interested parties. For more information or to register, visit www.njapm.org.