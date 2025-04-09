US Lighting Group, Inc. Appoints Taylor Bennington as Vice President and General Counsel

USLG announces appointment of new Vice President and General Counsel, Taylor Bennington, who will oversee all legal and regulatory matters, advise senior leadership on business strategy, and ensure the company’s continued compliance with industry regulations. His appointment underscores the company’s commitment to building a strong foundation for future success and continues its mission to innovate and expand in the U.S. and global markets.