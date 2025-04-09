US Lighting Group, Inc. Appoints Taylor Bennington as Vice President and General Counsel
Euclid, OH, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC: USLG), a leader in the design and manufacture of products for diversified industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Taylor Bennington as its new Vice President and General Counsel.
In his new role, Mr. Bennington will oversee all legal and regulatory matters, advise senior leadership on business strategy, and ensure the company’s continued compliance with industry regulations. His appointment underscores the company’s commitment to building a strong foundation for future success and continues its mission to innovate and expand in the U.S. and global markets.
Bennington brings a wealth of legal and corporate experience to US Lighting Group, having spent more than a decade working with leading companies in a variety of sectors. Prior to joining the US Lighting Group, he served as an Attorney for McGlinchey Stafford as an Associate in the financial services litigation practice area. Previously, he was a Managing Attorney for Oath Law, Akron, Ohio where he played a pivotal role in the company’s growth, navigating complex legal challenges, mergers, acquisitions, and intellectual property management.
“We are delighted to welcome Taylor Bennington to our executive team,” said Patricia Salaciak, Board Director with the US Lighting Group. “Taylor is a perfect fit for our company, as we continue to grow and expand our market presence. His expertise in corporate law will be instrumental in helping US Lighting Group navigate its next phase of growth and support our legal needs and advancing our strategic goals.”
Bennington holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Akron and has experience in a range of legal disciplines, including corporate governance, contract negotiation, and regulatory compliance. His extensive legal background and strategic vision will be critical as US Lighting Group continues to expand its footprint and solidify its position as an industry leader.
“I am excited to join the US Lighting Group team during such an exciting time in the company’s growth,” said Taylor Bennington. “I look forward to working closely with the executive team and the board of directors to navigate the legal landscape and contribute to the company’s ongoing success and to support the company’s goals and ensure that we continue to operate in a legally sound and ethical manner as we innovate and lead in the composite and lighting industries.”
About USLG
US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) is an innovative composites technology manufacturer, and producer of LED lighting. Our brands include the following: Cortes Campers, LLC, a brand of high-end molded fiberglass campers; Futuro Houses, LLC, a brand of molded fiberglass modular homes; Fusion X Marine, LLC a high-performance boat designer; US Lighting, designs LED lighting for commercial and private label brands (uslg.shop); and MIG Marine Corporation, a composite manufacturing company that produces molded fiberglass products for the USLG subsidiaries as well as private label brands. All product lines utilize the same manufacturing techniques and raw materials which provide robust diversification across various industries. Our products are made in the USA. The Company is located in Cleveland, Ohio, where it owns a manufacturing and R&D facility.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, reference to distribution, demand, orders, sales goals, design effects, growth of the production and industries, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.
PR Contact
US Lighting Group
1148 East 222nd Street
Euclid, OH 44117 USA
T: +1 800-887-8078
shareholder@uslightinggroup.com
