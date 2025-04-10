Level Up Your Public Spaces with Cityscape Direct: The UK's Leading Supplier of Durable, Custom Urban Furniture Solutions
Cityscape Direct, a trusted name in urban design and street furniture, is proud to introduce its comprehensive range of high-quality, fully customisable products tailored to meet the evolving needs of local councils, housing associations, and building merchants across the UK.
Coventry, United Kingdom, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- With decades of collective industry experience and a reputation for delivering excellence, Cityscape Direct specialises in the supply of durable, design-led solutions that elevate outdoor environments — from high streets and housing estates to parks and public squares.
Proven Durability Meets Design Flexibility
Cityscape Direct sets itself apart by combining robust materials — such as marine-grade steel, sustainably sourced exotic hardwoods, and eco-conscious recycled plastic — with sleek, contemporary designs built to last. Every product is engineered with both form and function in mind, offering clients a wide range of customisation options to align with the specific aesthetic, environmental, and practical requirements of their space.
Trusted by the Public and Private Sector Alike
Whether you're revitalising a town centre, specifying a project for a new housing development, or sourcing long-lasting solutions for a commercial build, Cityscape Direct is the go-to partner for premium street furniture and public realm enhancements. With a deep understanding of procurement processes and compliance standards, the team ensures a smooth, professional service from concept through to delivery.
A Partner in Place-Making
“At Cityscape Direct, we’re more than just a supplier — we’re a partner in creating vibrant, inclusive, and enduring public spaces,” said a company spokesperson. “We take pride in offering products that are not only built to withstand the test of time, but also enhance the quality and identity of the spaces they occupy.”
Explore the Range
From benches, bins and bollards to cycle stands, planters, and shelters, Cityscape Direct offers a full spectrum of products suitable for both traditional and modern settings. All items are manufactured with the highest standards of craftsmanship and materials, ensuring longevity, safety, and minimal maintenance.
Let’s Build Something That Lasts
Cityscape Direct is currently welcoming enquiries from councils, developers, architects, and specifiers looking for a reliable and knowledgeable supplier of street furniture and public space solutions.
Visit www.cityscapedirect.com to view the full product range or contact the team for bespoke requirements and tender enquiries.
About Cityscape Direct
Cityscape Direct is a UK-based supplier of premium, durable and customisable urban furniture solutions. Working closely with public sector clients and private developers, the company is committed to enhancing the nation’s public spaces with products that combine sustainability, resilience, and thoughtful design.
Press Contact:
Jack Edwards
Managing Director
Email: sales@cityscapedirect.com
Phone: 07936 665 337
Website: www.cityscapedirect.com
