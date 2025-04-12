Jamie Shelton Joins S.E.E.D.'s Leadership Team
Knoxville, TN, April 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- S.E.E.D. Planning Group proudly announces that Jamie Shelton, Senior Wealth Manager, has joined the firm's leadership team.
S.E.E.D.’s Leadership Team was formed to acknowledge team members who exemplify our company’s values and have personally and professionally dedicated themselves to inspiring, mentoring, and leading others in pursuit of making a difference in everything they do.
All members of the Leadership Team are personally invested and committed to the success as shareholders in S.E.E.D. Planning Group. Each member plays a personalized role in S.E.E.D.’s collective success and either leads or contributes to teams focused on executing the firm’s strategic business plan. Jamie is President of SEEDs of Hope, a nonprofit committed to serving the communities through volunteerism and education. She also leads S.E.E.D.’s Capital Development Team and serves on the Suite(k) Participant team.
For more information on our Leadership Team, please visit https://www.seedpg.com/about-us/our-leadership-team/
