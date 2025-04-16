Akshat Bhatnagar Appointed as Chief Operating Officer at Netscribes
Mumbai, India, April 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Netscribes, a global leader in business research, data analytics and digital transformation solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Akshat Bhatnagar as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Akshat joins Netscribes from Accenture, where he served as Vice President – Operations, overseeing global delivery teams across India and the Philippines. With over 26 years of experience across global operations, he brings a strong leadership track record in building operational resilience and scale across high-growth enterprises and implementing AI-driven efficiency models for growth.
In his previous roles at Firstsource, Standard Chartered, and Citigroup, Akshat has led large-scale operations, managed multi-million-dollar portfolios across financial services and other key domains, and driven key initiatives across data solutions and analytics, digital transformation, risk mitigation, and business process optimization.
Known for his deep understanding of governance frameworks, Akshat has consistently delivered strategic impact by improving service delivery models, implementing predictive analytics, and developing automation-led solutions to reduce costs and increase operational agility. His expertise lies in maximizing RoI for clients and keeping them ahead of the innovation curve.
“Akshat’s breadth of experience across solutions areas and technology and his ability to lead high-performance teams make him a great addition to the evolving Netscribes leadership team,” said Sourav Mukherjee, Founder and CEO of Netscribes. “As COO, he will be instrumental in strengthening our global operations, implementing AI-driven solutions for clients, driving efficiencies, quality and innovation and building future ready teams that can address the ever-changing business dynamics of our clients. His goal will be to ensure that we have the resources, brains and competencies to handle the ever-changing needs of clients in a disruptive marketplace while at the same time adhering to global quality and compliance standards.”
Commenting on his appointment, Akshat said, “I’m excited to join Netscribes at a time when enterprises across the globe are seeking smarter, faster, and more scalable solutions. Netscribes’ mission to empower businesses with data-led decision-making aligns with my belief in purpose-driven operations. With GeAI in the fore, I look forward to enhancing the learning and implementation to speed up the deliveries and impact growth for clients and organization. I look forward to working with the leadership team to scale delivery excellence and create greater value for our clients and be future ready.”
With this appointment, Netscribes reinforces its commitment to operational excellence and innovation, as it continues to support global enterprises in navigating disruption and driving growth through data, insights, and AI.
About Netscribes
Netscribes Data & Insights Private Limited is a global business research, data analytics and digital transformation firm that helps fast-growing firms in the digital economy achieve strategic objectives. Our technology-driven solutions are designed to help modern enterprises thrive in a digital-first world, combat the threat of disruption, and build a competitive advantage. Our expertise lies in gathering data from varied sources, translating it into meaningful information, insights, or content, and using it to enhance customer journeys. Over the last two decades, we have helped both Fortune 500 companies as well as high-potential startups, across a range of industries, including technology, automotive, financial services, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, and CPG, leverage data to tackle disruption, understand evolving customers, and accelerate business growth.
