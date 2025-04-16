G Lighting, a 117 Yr Old, Veteran Owned, American Manufacturer Will Not Raise Pricing Due to Tariffs and Economic Pressures
For 117 years, G Lighting has been manufacturing decorative architectural commercial lighting in St. Louis, Missouri. They have just announced they will not raise pricing due to external economic pressures and tariffs.
St. Louis, MO, April 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- G Lighting Reaffirms Commitment to Business Partners: No Price Increases Despite Tariffs and Economic Pressures
Gross Chandelier Company dba G Lighting, a proud American manufacturer of high-quality lighting solutions for over 117 years, today announced its commitment to maintaining current pricing for its valued business partners. In a letter sent to all partners, the St. Louis, Missouri-based company assured them that it will not be raising prices despite ongoing tariffs and broader economic pressures.
The letter emphasized G Lighting's long-standing dedication to American-made excellence, with all products designed, engineered, and manufactured by skilled American workers in their St. Louis facility. The company highlighted its commitment to sourcing domestic raw materials and components whenever possible, underscoring the support for American jobs and local communities that comes with choosing G Lighting products.
Michael Gross, Owner and President of G Lighting said, "For over a century, our relationships with our business partners have been paramount to our success. We understand the challenges posed by the current economic climate, including rising tariffs, and we have made the deliberate decision to absorb these costs to provide stability and continued value."
The company acknowledged that while it is actively working to control costs and manage its supply chain dynamically, this may result in longer than expected lead times. However, G Lighting firmly stated that these efforts will not translate into price increases for their partners at this time.
G Lighting concluded the letter by expressing its appreciation for the ongoing dedication and cooperation of its business partners and reiterated its commitment to open communication regarding any significant future market changes that could potentially impact pricing.
About G Lighting:
Founded over 117 years ago in St. Louis, Missouri, G Lighting is a leading American manufacturer of high-quality lighting solutions. Committed to American-made excellence, G Lighting designs, engineers, and manufactures all its products in the USA, supporting American jobs and local communities. With a focus on quality, durability, and strong partnerships, G Lighting provides reliable lighting solutions for a wide range of applications.
Contact:
Michael Gross President and Owner
mike@glighting.com
314.631.6000
www.glighting.com
