Allpack Fulfillment Expands to Oxford, NC
Allpack Fulfillment, a leading third-party logistics provider, has expanded its operations to Oxford, NC as part of its continued growth following its 20th anniversary.
Oxford, NC, April 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Allpack Fulfillment, a fast-growing eCommerce fulfillment provider, is excited to announce the opening of its newest warehouse in Oxford, North Carolina. This expansion is another big step in the company’s ongoing growth — coming just weeks after celebrating 20 years in business.
The new Oxford facility adds valuable storage space and enhances operational efficiency, giving Allpack even more room to grow alongside its expanding lineup of brands. It also strengthens the company’s roots in North Carolina, complementing its headquarters just down the road in Butner.
Known for its innovative approach, in-house tech systems, and customer-first mindset, Allpack has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the fulfillment space. With a 99.9% order accuracy rate and a flexible model designed to scale, the company is well-positioned for continued growth.
About Allpack Fulfillment
Founded in 2005, Allpack Fulfillment is a leading bicoastal fulfillment company based in Butner, NC. With a customer-focused approach and a commitment to innovation, Allpack offers tailored fulfillment, kitting, storage, and other solutions that drive efficiency, cost savings, and customer satisfaction. From a 99.9% success rate in order handling to the development of custom Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Allpack continues to lead the way in both B2B and DTC logistics.
The new Oxford facility adds valuable storage space and enhances operational efficiency, giving Allpack even more room to grow alongside its expanding lineup of brands. It also strengthens the company’s roots in North Carolina, complementing its headquarters just down the road in Butner.
Known for its innovative approach, in-house tech systems, and customer-first mindset, Allpack has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the fulfillment space. With a 99.9% order accuracy rate and a flexible model designed to scale, the company is well-positioned for continued growth.
About Allpack Fulfillment
Founded in 2005, Allpack Fulfillment is a leading bicoastal fulfillment company based in Butner, NC. With a customer-focused approach and a commitment to innovation, Allpack offers tailored fulfillment, kitting, storage, and other solutions that drive efficiency, cost savings, and customer satisfaction. From a 99.9% success rate in order handling to the development of custom Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Allpack continues to lead the way in both B2B and DTC logistics.
Contact
Allpack FulfillmentContact
Jessica Carter
919-529-2468 ext. 9
www.allpackfulfillment.com
Jessica Carter
919-529-2468 ext. 9
www.allpackfulfillment.com
Categories