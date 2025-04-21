Dan Bodner, CEO of Verint, Inducted Into the CX Hall of Fame at Customer Connect Expo
First-ever honoree recognized as a corporate leader for transformative impact on customer experience at scale.
New York, NY, April 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a landmark moment for the CX Hall of Fame, Dan Bodner, founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Board at Verint, was officially inducted into the Hall during a ceremony at the Las Vegas Country Club, as part of the 2025 Customer Connect Expo. Bodner becomes the first leader representing an organization to receive this honor, marking a shift in the recognition of enterprise-driven impact on customer experience.
Bodner’s selection was based on his visionary leadership in advancing AI-powered CX Automation solutions for the contact center and broader customer engagement landscape. Under his guidance, Verint has not only pioneered the use of artificial intelligence to drive automation, but has done so in a way that delivers real, measurable business outcomes - helping brands across industries elevate customer experiences while reducing operational costs.
"Dan Bodner represents the future of enterprise CX leadership," said Dennis Wakabayashi, Executive Producer of the CX Hall of Fame. "His work at Verint has fundamentally reshaped how organizations think about scale, efficiency, and human-centered automation. We’re proud to recognize him as a trailblazer who has made innovation actionable."
Through Verint’s platform, industry-leading companies around the world have modernized their customer service operations, saving millions while delivering smarter, more empathetic customer interactions. Bodner’s commitment to innovation and outcome-driven design has helped move CX Automation technology decisions and impacts from the back office to the boardroom.
The CX Hall of Fame has traditionally honored individual practitioners who elevate customer experience within their organizations. Bodner’s induction signals the growing importance of executive vision in enabling systemic transformation at scale.
About the CX Hall of Fame
Now in its fourth year, the CX Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding contributions to the advancement of customer experience. Inductees are nominated based on their achievements in driving customer-centric methods, systems, and strategies. Beginning in 2025, the Hall of Fame becomes the only CX awards program grounded in a universal system of achievement, using the globally recognized ICXI (International CX Institute) framework. This transition ensures that all honorees are evaluated against clear, unbiased, and consistent standards of excellence - raising the bar for what customer experience leadership looks like worldwide.
