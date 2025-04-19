San Juan Pools Opens New Manufacturing Plant in Wolcott, Indiana and Hosts 2025 Open House & Training Event

San Juan Pools, America’s oldest fiberglass pool manufacturer, has opened a new production plant in Wolcott, Indiana, boosting U.S. manufacturing. The launch included a two-day Open House and Training Event with tours, live demos, and dealer education. The facility highlights San Juan’s commitment to hand-laid, high-integrity fiberglass construction, American craftsmanship, and global distribution.