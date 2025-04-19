San Juan Pools Opens New Manufacturing Plant in Wolcott, Indiana and Hosts 2025 Open House & Training Event
San Juan Pools, America’s oldest fiberglass pool manufacturer, has opened a new production plant in Wolcott, Indiana, boosting U.S. manufacturing. The launch included a two-day Open House and Training Event with tours, live demos, and dealer education. The facility highlights San Juan’s commitment to hand-laid, high-integrity fiberglass construction, American craftsmanship, and global distribution.
Wolcott, IN, April 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- San Juan Pools, the longest-operating fiberglass pool manufacturer in the United States since 1958, proudly announces the official opening of its brand-new manufacturing facility in Wolcott, Indiana. This latest expansion strengthens the company’s U.S. manufacturing capabilities and reinforces its leadership in the global fiberglass pool industry.
To mark the occasion, San Juan Pools hosted the 2025 Open House and Training Event on April 3 and 4 at the new facility. Dealers, installers, and industry professionals from across the country attended the two-day event, which featured factory tours, hands-on installation demonstrations, and in-depth training on San Juan’s unique pool building process.
“The Wolcott plant represents a new chapter in our American manufacturing story,” said Kirk Sullivan, CEO of San Juan Pools. “And there was no better way to open its doors than by bringing our partners inside to see exactly how our pools are made —from the first layer to the final inspection.”
Unlike many manufacturers that rely on chopped fiberglass for faster production, San Juan Pools takes a different approach. Every San Juan shell is hand-laid using full fiberglass sheets, creating a stronger, more durable pool with unmatched structural integrity. This artisanal method reduces air pockets, ensures a smooth finish, and delivers superior longevity — something installers and customers experienced firsthand during the event.
Highlights from the Wolcott Expansion and Training Event:
- Hands-On Training: Live demonstrations and guided sessions gave attendees real-world skills for installation, repair, and sales success.
- Factory Tours: Guests explored the high-tech, environmentally conscious production line at the new plant.
- Dealer Education: Sessions covered San Juan’s commitment to product quality, American manufacturing excellence, and tools to grow local pool businesses.
- Made in the USA: With facilities now in three U.S. locations, San Juan continues to lead the revival of American manufacturing and craftsmanship.
- Global Reach: San Juan Pools’ world-class fiberglass shells are now enjoyed by customers in countries around the globe.
About the New Wolcott Facility:
The Indiana-based plant adds significant production capacity, enabling faster lead times and broader distribution throughout the Midwest and beyond. The facility reflects San Juan Pools’ investment in innovation, sustainability, and skilled American labor.
San Juan Pools remains dedicated to creating the highest quality fiberglass pools in the world, backed by over 65 years of experience, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.
For more information about San Juan Pools, its international dealer network, or to become a partner, visit sanjuanpools.com or contact Keith Van Tilburg at (833) 535-SWIM or KeithVT@SanJuanPools.com.
About San Juan Pools:
Founded in 1958, San Juan Pools leads the way in fiberglass pool manufacturering in the United States. Headquartered in Lakeland, Florida, with manufacturing plants in Florida, South Carolina, and now Indiana, San Juan Pools is known for its superior quality, hand-laid construction, and enduring legacy in the pool industry. Its products are proudly made in the USA and sold internationally.
Media Contact:
Keith Van Tilburg
PR Contact
San Juan Pools
(833) 535-SWIM
KeithVT@SanJuanPools.com
www.sanjuanpools.com
