Avitech Appoints Don Hosmer as New U.S. National Sales Manager

Avitech International Corp., multiview pioneer and innovative designer and manufacturer of user-friendly KVM technologies and multi-functional video processing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Hosmer as the company’s new U.S. National Sales Manager. With new solutions, Avitech can provide flexible multi-functional KVM multiview and switching solutions that are proven in control room environments, operations centers, live event productions, meeting rooms, and more.