Avitech Appoints Don Hosmer as New U.S. National Sales Manager
Redmond, WA, April 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Avitech International Corp., multiview pioneer and innovative designer and manufacturer of user-friendly KVM technologies and multi-functional video processing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Don Hosmer as the company’s new U.S. National Sales Manager. In this role, Hosmer will lead Avitech’s domestic sales strategy, strengthen channel partnerships, and drive growth across key vertical markets.
With more than two decades of experience in sales leadership within the AV industry, Hosmer brings a proven track record of building high-performing teams and delivering strategic growth. Prior to joining Avitech, he held senior leadership roles at several prominent technology firms, where he consistently exceeded performance targets and expanded national market share.
“Don’s deep industry expertise and commitment to customer success make him an ideal fit for this critical role,” said Morris Gong, CEO of Avitech. “As we launch our new 4K60 KVM multiview and KVM switching solutions, Don will play a pivotal role in aligning our sales operations with the needs of our partners and clients.”
With new Sequoia 4K60 series and Pacific MS Plus series solutions, Avitech can provide flexible multi-functional KVM multiview and switching solutions that are proven in control room environments, operations centers, live event productions, meeting rooms, and more.
Hosmer will be responsible for overseeing Avitech’s U.S. sales team, developing go-to-market strategies, and cultivating relationships with key integrators, consultants, and end users across the country.
“I’m thrilled to join the Avitech team at such an exciting time,” said Hosmer. “The company’s innovation and customer-focused culture are truly inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”
Hosmer’s appointment is effective immediately.
About Avitech
Avitech International Corp. is an engineering focused, multiple award winning private company based in Redmond, Washington State in the United States, which designs and manufactures user-friendly KVM technologies, powerful multiview products, and multi-functional video processing solutions. For over 30 years, the company’s patented multiview KVM technology enables easy monitoring and control of multiple computer and video inputs, to provide the operator, installer, and system designer with a frustration-free experience.
For more information, please visit Avitech’s website.
Andrew Gong
425-885-3863
avitechvideo.com/
