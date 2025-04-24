Murat Demiral Appointed as Advisor for EMEA at Netscribes
Mumbai, India, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Netscribes, a global leader in business research, data analytics, and digital transformation solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Murat Demiral as its Advisor for Europe.
With a leadership career spanning top global organizations including Procter & Gamble, British American Tobacco, Ipsos, Nestlé, and Coca-Cola, Murat brings over two decades of experience in insights, innovation, and go-to-market strategy. A seasoned business leader and growth strategist, he has worked across general management, commercial models, M&A, and organizational transformation—helping businesses navigate disruption and scale with purpose.
Before joining Netscribes, Murat led a high-growth, award-winning marketing consultancy, supporting clients through strategic challenges in branding, analytics, customer insights, foresight, and go-to-market execution. Known for partnering with progressive, tech-forward enterprises, he helps unlock long-term value and drive sustainable growth across developed and emerging markets.
“We have personally known and worked with Murat for several years and it's a great privilege for us that he has agreed to advise us on the EMEA market strategy. His deep knowledge of the markets and our business will help us get a first-hand perspective of changing client needs and his track record of scaling growth-oriented businesses across the UK and international markets make him a valuable addition to our senior management,” said Sourav Mukherjee, Founder and CEO of Netscribes. “His guidance will be instrumental as we deepen our European footprint and evolve our data-led solutions to address the fast-changing needs of clients in the region.”
On the opportunity to work with Netscribes, Murat said, “I’ve known Sourav and the Netscribes team for five years now. It is a great opportunity to work more closely with such a 'trusted-advisor' firm that has helped many businesses in their growth and transformation journeys. I am particularly excited to help Netscribes scale their impact across the EMEA region with their tech-driven solutions and data/AI products.”
With this appointment, Netscribes strengthens its strategic focus on Europe, reinforcing its commitment to delivering scalable, insight-driven solutions to enterprises navigating digital disruption.
About Netscribes
Netscribes is a global data and insights firm that helps businesses accelerate growth with actionable intelligence, operational efficiency and technology innovation. We provide solutions across data engineering, analytics, AI and strategic research to support smarter decision-making. Our work spans industries including automotive, banking, healthcare and retail. From strategy to execution, we help businesses stay competitive in a digital-first world.
With a leadership career spanning top global organizations including Procter & Gamble, British American Tobacco, Ipsos, Nestlé, and Coca-Cola, Murat brings over two decades of experience in insights, innovation, and go-to-market strategy. A seasoned business leader and growth strategist, he has worked across general management, commercial models, M&A, and organizational transformation—helping businesses navigate disruption and scale with purpose.
Before joining Netscribes, Murat led a high-growth, award-winning marketing consultancy, supporting clients through strategic challenges in branding, analytics, customer insights, foresight, and go-to-market execution. Known for partnering with progressive, tech-forward enterprises, he helps unlock long-term value and drive sustainable growth across developed and emerging markets.
“We have personally known and worked with Murat for several years and it's a great privilege for us that he has agreed to advise us on the EMEA market strategy. His deep knowledge of the markets and our business will help us get a first-hand perspective of changing client needs and his track record of scaling growth-oriented businesses across the UK and international markets make him a valuable addition to our senior management,” said Sourav Mukherjee, Founder and CEO of Netscribes. “His guidance will be instrumental as we deepen our European footprint and evolve our data-led solutions to address the fast-changing needs of clients in the region.”
On the opportunity to work with Netscribes, Murat said, “I’ve known Sourav and the Netscribes team for five years now. It is a great opportunity to work more closely with such a 'trusted-advisor' firm that has helped many businesses in their growth and transformation journeys. I am particularly excited to help Netscribes scale their impact across the EMEA region with their tech-driven solutions and data/AI products.”
With this appointment, Netscribes strengthens its strategic focus on Europe, reinforcing its commitment to delivering scalable, insight-driven solutions to enterprises navigating digital disruption.
About Netscribes
Netscribes is a global data and insights firm that helps businesses accelerate growth with actionable intelligence, operational efficiency and technology innovation. We provide solutions across data engineering, analytics, AI and strategic research to support smarter decision-making. Our work spans industries including automotive, banking, healthcare and retail. From strategy to execution, we help businesses stay competitive in a digital-first world.
Contact
Netscribes, Inc.Contact
Gaurav Kumar
+91 98303 09715
www.netscribes.com
Gaurav Kumar
+91 98303 09715
www.netscribes.com
Categories