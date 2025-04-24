iDARE Founder Nicky Dare Recognized for Firearms Certification Milestone in Public Safety and Preparedness
Nicky Dare Makes History as the First Indonesian-American Woman of Dutch Descent Who Earns National Rifle and Shotgun and Handgun and Active Shooter Preparedness Training Certification in the U.S.
Los Angeles, CA, April 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nicky Dare challenges traditional norms in a male-dominated field as she demonstrates leadership through her tactical drills.
The Indonesian-American woman with Dutch heritage who demonstrates fearless competence on shooting ranges has achieved four major certifications including Rifle, Shotgun and Handgun and Range Safety Officer and active shooter preparedness training. She stands as the first U.S. woman of her background who accomplished this feat.
Since 1997 she has been training and she now instructs civilians and first responders and law enforcement allies and entire families about the life-saving principles of safety and situational awareness.
She’s not an influencer. She’s a practitioner—leading real people through real-life crisis training, not chasing algorithms. Her expertise leads genuine individuals through authentic crisis scenarios because she doesn’t focus on digital metrics.
The objective goes beyond certification accumulation because it requires authentic dedication to the mission. Her professional experience takes place in dangerous situations rather than academic settings.
The violent home invasion which occurred after weeks of stalking marked her as a college student. A life-altering experience triggered her commitment to educate others about personal safety and situational awareness which became her life's work spanning decades.
The start of her formal firearms education occurred in 1997 when she took a four-day rifle course in California among five male active-duty U.S. Marines and law enforcement officers and SWAT personnel where she became the lone female student. She became a constant presence in her classes and live-fire drills because she demonstrated superior skills alongside male students.
She received her Rifle, Shotgun and Handgun Instruction certifications alongside Safety Officer training and multiple federal preparedness qualifications including Active Shooter Response from FEMA. The DOJ has granted her Firearm Safety Certificate (FSC) Instructor status which she obtained in 2012.
“Fear didn’t silence me. It trained me. Every certification I earned wasn’t just a credential—it was a promise that no one else around me would ever be unprepared.” - Nicky Dare
Dare has delivered public safety training alongside active shooter preparedness programs since the beginning of the 2000s. The range of her teaching extends from universities to churches and corporations and schools and international communities. She has conducted tactical training operations in Alaska and Nevada as well as other extreme locations where she completed advanced rifle and shotgun programs.
Through her work with iDARE® she has received media coverage from Western Outdoor News and Antelope Valley Press and local television programs.
A demographic study shows she holds a distinctive position as follows:
The United States contains an estimated 563 Asian-American female firearms instructors.
There are less than 3 Indonesian-American women in this category.
Only 1 has verified Dutch descent, certification dating back to 1997, and tactical training across multiple terrains.
That one is Nicky Dare.
Executive Summary:
The media release serves to introduce Nicky Dare as a trailblazing woman in public safety training who might be the first Indonesian-American woman of Dutch descent to hold these certifications. Her life story appears in her 2014 published book “The Audacity of Veracity”. She now leads the movement to establish readiness and resilience during present times of uncertainty.
Contact:
Media Inquiries: hello@nickydare.com
Website: www.nickydare.club
Linkedin: @nickydare
YouTube: @nickydare
X: @nicky_dare
