Betsy Nero Appointed Director of Centering Space
Lakewood, OH, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Centering Space recently named Betsy Nero as director of the organization’s retreat facility in Lakewood. She steps into the role from her previous position as co-director with long-term Centering Space leader Sr. Carol Kandiko, who chose last year to move into the role of director emerita after more than two decades of leadership at the facility.
“Betsy brings a wealth of experience to the director position,” said Jim Duffy, president of the Centering Space Executive Board. “In addition to serving as Sr. Carol’s co-director for the past several years, she brings years of experience across a range of spiritual settings and faith beliefs. She offers the perfect blend of executive ability plus a warm and sympathetic personality that is so welcoming to the thousands of prayer and retreat participants who come here each year.”
Nero’s eclectic spiritual training and experience includes a two-year program at Shalem Institute where she earned a certificate in retreat leadership and contemplative prayer, working as a youth minister at Christ Episcopal Church in Shaker Heights, teaching theology and holding the position of campus minister at Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights, and leading retreats at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Bay Village for their women’s group.
“I felt like I aged out of the world of adolescence, after leaving Beaumont,” Nero said. “I found myself drawn to working with people who were wrestling, as I was, with the complexity of growing spiritually while navigating the secular demands and challenges of daily life. During that time, I developed a spiritual life review program for adults to help them expand and nurture their spiritual life. It was during that time that I found Centering Space. It felt like everything in my life led to that moment.”
Founded by the Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine in 2003, Centering Space recently was reestablished as an independent 501(c)(3). It is located in a century home next to Lakewood Park on the grounds of the Lakewood Catholic Academy.
Nero said becoming a 501(c)(3) means that the business end of the ministry that was once managed by the Sisters, now falls to her.
“Managing more of the business end of things is probably the biggest change in my position going forward,” Nero said. “Otherwise, it’s business as usual, with Sr. Carol always on hand to help and advise. She is still a major presence, supporting our ministry and especially being present to the many visitors who come through the house each day for conversation, spiritual direction, prayer hour and programs.”
“Our primary mission is to serve the needs of people seeking greater spiritual depth in their adult life,” Nero added. “It is a safe place for participants to explore an entire range of spiritual beliefs and practices. In addition to regular weekly prayer gatherings, we offer a wide variety of programs, seminars and retreats including spiritual practices such as dances of universal peace, drumming and journaling, as well as discussions around end-of-life issues, dementia care and grief work. We often attract people from the AA community who embrace Centering Space as part of their 12-step program. Most importantly, we are a non-denominational community, here to support the participants in their spiritual growth, no matter what faith community they belong to.”
To learn more about Centering Space and check out upcoming events, visit https://centeringspace.org/.
About Centering Space
Founded by the Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine in 2003, Centering Space is a spiritual community and gathering place located in a spacious century home in Lakewood, Ohio, on the shores of Lake Erie. An independent 501(c)(3) organization, Centering Space hosts weekly prayer, regular monthly meditation practices, personal retreats, and a host of programs throughout the year focused on spirituality, meditation and prayer. The open and welcoming atmosphere enables ordinary people from any background to discover the presence of God in their lives through quiet attention to the voice of the Spirit. Visit us at 14812 Lake Ave., Lakewood, OH 44107. You can view our programs at https://centeringspace.org/. For more information, contact us at (216) 228.7451.
