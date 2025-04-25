JetRockets Earns Spot as Best of Clutch Finalist in Web Development & Web Design Category
New York, NY, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- JetRockets is thrilled to announce that it has been listed as a finalist in the Best of Clutch Awards in the Web Development & Web Design category. This recognition highlights U.S.-based agencies that demonstrate excellence in delivering creative and impactful web solutions for their clients.
"We’re honored to be named a Best of Clutch finalist in Web Development & Web Design. At JetRockets, we’re passionate about building beautiful, functional, and scalable digital experiences that solve real problems. This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication and the trust our clients place in us every day," said Natalie Kaminski, CEO & Co-Founder of JetRockets.
“The Best of Clutch Finalists represent the agencies setting the standard for web development with their user-focused, results-driven work,” said Amanda Baum, SVP of Product at Clutch and official Best of Clutch judge. “These finalists stood out against the competition for their innovation, technical expertise, and the real impact they’ve made for their clients.”
Clutch received hundreds of project submissions across the Digital Marketing and Web Development & Design categories for this year’s Best of Clutch Awards. Participating agencies submitted a standout client project and encouraged their networks to vote in support. Only a select group advanced to the finalist stage —representing the most impactful, results-driven work in the competition. Finalists were selected based on the number of votes their project received from the public.
All Best of Clutch submissions in the finalist stage will be scored by an expert judge panel of industry leaders, including Amanda Natividad, VP of Marketing at SparkToro, Peep Laja, CEO of Wynter, Seth Besmertnik, CEO of Conductor, and Amanda Baum, SVP of Product at Clutch. The Best of Clutch Winners will be announced on May 1, 2025.
In today’s digital landscape, a well-designed website is often the first step in earning a customer’s trust. JetRockets is proud to be part of an industry where thoughtful design drives engagement, credibility, and real business results.
About JetRockets
At JetRockets, we harness Ruby on Rails to develop software products and mobile apps that drive innovation and empower founders. As a trusted partner, we deliver expert solutions from product launches to ongoing maintenance. Our focus is on combining deep technical expertise with a passion for delivering meaningful outcomes, elevating every project we take on.
For media inquiries or more information, please contact:
Natalie Kaminski
Co-Founder & CEO
JetRockets
natalie@jetrockets.com
"We’re honored to be named a Best of Clutch finalist in Web Development & Web Design. At JetRockets, we’re passionate about building beautiful, functional, and scalable digital experiences that solve real problems. This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication and the trust our clients place in us every day," said Natalie Kaminski, CEO & Co-Founder of JetRockets.
“The Best of Clutch Finalists represent the agencies setting the standard for web development with their user-focused, results-driven work,” said Amanda Baum, SVP of Product at Clutch and official Best of Clutch judge. “These finalists stood out against the competition for their innovation, technical expertise, and the real impact they’ve made for their clients.”
Clutch received hundreds of project submissions across the Digital Marketing and Web Development & Design categories for this year’s Best of Clutch Awards. Participating agencies submitted a standout client project and encouraged their networks to vote in support. Only a select group advanced to the finalist stage —representing the most impactful, results-driven work in the competition. Finalists were selected based on the number of votes their project received from the public.
All Best of Clutch submissions in the finalist stage will be scored by an expert judge panel of industry leaders, including Amanda Natividad, VP of Marketing at SparkToro, Peep Laja, CEO of Wynter, Seth Besmertnik, CEO of Conductor, and Amanda Baum, SVP of Product at Clutch. The Best of Clutch Winners will be announced on May 1, 2025.
In today’s digital landscape, a well-designed website is often the first step in earning a customer’s trust. JetRockets is proud to be part of an industry where thoughtful design drives engagement, credibility, and real business results.
About JetRockets
At JetRockets, we harness Ruby on Rails to develop software products and mobile apps that drive innovation and empower founders. As a trusted partner, we deliver expert solutions from product launches to ongoing maintenance. Our focus is on combining deep technical expertise with a passion for delivering meaningful outcomes, elevating every project we take on.
For media inquiries or more information, please contact:
Natalie Kaminski
Co-Founder & CEO
JetRockets
natalie@jetrockets.com
Contact
JetRocketsContact
Natalie Kaminski
347-244-9664
jetrockets.com
Natalie Kaminski
347-244-9664
jetrockets.com
Categories