SMC Exhibits at Craft Brewers Conference in Indianapolis, April 29 – May 1

Noblesville, IN, April 25, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Visit the SMC Corporation of America at Booth # 2311 to experience the latest in automation, controls and process innovations for the craft brewing industry. Featured products are chillers and thermo control units designed for the brewing industry as well as stainless steel angle seat 2-way valves.Products on exhibit will be:Pneumatic Solenoid ValvesElectro-Pneumatic Flow SensorsWashdown Stainless Steel ComponentsAir FiltrationCraft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America Trade Show Hours:April 29 (Tu) 10:00 – 5:00 PM ETApril 30 (W) 10:00 – 5:00 PM ETMay 1 (Th) 10:00 – 3:00 PM ETVisit SMC at Booth # 2311 – Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo AmericaIndiana Convention Center, 100 S. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46225About SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, headquartered in Noblesville, Indiana, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.