SMC Exhibits at Craft Brewers Conference in Indianapolis, April 29 – May 1
The Craft Brewers Conference® (CBC) presented by the Brewers Association will be in Indianapolis from April 29 to May 1. CBC is the premier trade show in North America focused on craft brewing, making it the annual event for brewers to connect with over 10,000 industry professionals ranging from component manufacturers, vendors and beer enthusiasts. This year’s CBC will feature over 125 expert speakers and 60 seminars to gain actionable insights for the alcohol beverage industry.
Noblesville, IN, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Visit the SMC Corporation of America at Booth # 2311 to experience the latest in automation, controls and process innovations for the craft brewing industry. Featured products are chillers and thermo control units designed for the brewing industry as well as stainless steel angle seat 2-way valves.
Products on exhibit will be:
Pneumatic Solenoid Valves
Electro-Pneumatic Flow Sensors
Washdown Stainless Steel Components
Air Filtration
Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America Trade Show Hours:
April 29 (Tu) 10:00 – 5:00 PM ET
April 30 (W) 10:00 – 5:00 PM ET
May 1 (Th) 10:00 – 3:00 PM ET
Visit SMC at Booth # 2311 – Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America
Indiana Convention Center, 100 S. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46225
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, headquartered in Noblesville, Indiana, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Contact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
