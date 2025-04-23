New Research Offers Roadmap to Bridge the Growing U.S. Workforce Skills Gap

A newly published peer-reviewed study by Dr. Sunil Ramlall of the University of New Hampshire addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing the U.S. economy: the growing skills gap in the workforce. Titled “Collaborative Strategies for Bridging the U.S. Workforce Skills Gap: A Necessary Unified Effort by Organizations, SHRM, Academic Institutions, and Government.