New Research Offers Roadmap to Bridge the Growing U.S. Workforce Skills Gap
A newly published peer-reviewed study by Dr. Sunil Ramlall of the University of New Hampshire addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing the U.S. economy: the growing skills gap in the workforce. Titled “Collaborative Strategies for Bridging the U.S. Workforce Skills Gap: A Necessary Unified Effort by Organizations, SHRM, Academic Institutions, and Government.
Rosemount, MN, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A newly published peer-reviewed study by Dr. Sunil Ramlall of the University of New Hampshire and Anish Ramlall of St. Cloud State University addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing the U.S. economy: the growing skills gap in the workforce. Titled “Collaborative Strategies for Bridging the U.S. Workforce Skills Gap: A Necessary Unified Effort by Organizations, SHRM, Academic Institutions, and Government,” the article appears in the April 2025 edition of the International Journal of Learning and Development.
The study examines how rapid technological advancements, demographic shifts, and globalization are leaving American workers unprepared for modern job requirements—especially in high-growth industries like technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and renewable energy. With nearly one-third of U.S. workers lacking basic digital literacy and millions of jobs going unfilled, the report highlights the urgency of coordinated, cross-sector solutions.
“This research emphasizes that closing the skills gap is not a job for any single sector,” said Dr. Ramlall. “It requires strategic partnerships between employers, HR leaders, academic institutions, professional associations like SHRM, and government agencies.”
The article provides a detailed framework for addressing the skills crisis, including:
Adoption of skills-based hiring practices to increase workforce inclusivity;
Employer-led upskilling and reskilling programs;
Expansion of public-private partnerships to align education with labor market demands;
Utilization of AI-driven learning technologies to personalize employee development;
Policy recommendations for government-supported apprenticeships and financial aid for workforce training.
The authors cite successful workforce development initiatives from companies like Amazon, Google, and IBM, and recommend the U.S. consider models like Germany’s dual education system.
The full article is available open access at: https://doi.org/10.5296/ijld.v15i2.22705
About the Authors:
Dr. Sunil Ramlall is an Academic Program Director and Professor at the University of New Hampshire, College of Professional Studies. He is a national thought leader on human capital development and workforce strategy.
The study examines how rapid technological advancements, demographic shifts, and globalization are leaving American workers unprepared for modern job requirements—especially in high-growth industries like technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and renewable energy. With nearly one-third of U.S. workers lacking basic digital literacy and millions of jobs going unfilled, the report highlights the urgency of coordinated, cross-sector solutions.
“This research emphasizes that closing the skills gap is not a job for any single sector,” said Dr. Ramlall. “It requires strategic partnerships between employers, HR leaders, academic institutions, professional associations like SHRM, and government agencies.”
The article provides a detailed framework for addressing the skills crisis, including:
Adoption of skills-based hiring practices to increase workforce inclusivity;
Employer-led upskilling and reskilling programs;
Expansion of public-private partnerships to align education with labor market demands;
Utilization of AI-driven learning technologies to personalize employee development;
Policy recommendations for government-supported apprenticeships and financial aid for workforce training.
The authors cite successful workforce development initiatives from companies like Amazon, Google, and IBM, and recommend the U.S. consider models like Germany’s dual education system.
The full article is available open access at: https://doi.org/10.5296/ijld.v15i2.22705
About the Authors:
Dr. Sunil Ramlall is an Academic Program Director and Professor at the University of New Hampshire, College of Professional Studies. He is a national thought leader on human capital development and workforce strategy.
Contact
Strategic HRM Consulting, LLCContact
Sunil Ramlall, Ph.D.
651-210-2761
www.sunilramlall.com
Sunil Ramlall, Ph.D.
651-210-2761
www.sunilramlall.com
Categories