SMC at Int’l Powder & Bulk Solids Expo in Rosemont, Chicago, April 29 – May 1
Visit SMC at Booth 1907 for the largest powder & bulk solids handling and dry processing event at the International Powder & Bulk Solids Conference and Exhibition at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.
Noblesville, IN, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gain access to the latest developments in process equipment and automation components engineered for: Dust Collection, Pneumatic Conveying, Material Handling & Transport and Packaging & Bagging focus on powder and bulk solid industries: food and beverage, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, building materials, metals, and personal care products.
SMC will debut its latest smart process and automation technology:
· Smart VentTMValves
- Angle and Immersion valve configurations
- On-demand or timed operation
- IIoT sensor routing fully enabled
- NEMA 9 for Class II service
- UV resistant
· Long Range Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve Manifold
- Uses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryption
- Frequency hopping at 5ms intervals
- Cloud-based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)
- Up to 300 meter range
· Dust Collection / Jet Pulse Valves
- Millions of cycle life elastomer diaphragm
- Direct piping and compression fitting connections
· Bulk Hopper / Chute Unclogging Shocker Cylinder
- Bore sizes (mm): 30, 40, 63, 80, 100
o Variable impact force
· Large Capacity Recirculating Chillers (28 kW)
- Air and water cooled
- ±0.1°C temperature stability
· Environmental Resistant Actuators
- Pneumatic stainless steel (IP65 & IP67)
- Electric rod type (IP65 & IP67)
· UV Resistant Fittings & Tubing
· Filters, Regulators and Airline Products
International Powder & Bulk Solids – Expo Hours:
April 29 (Tu) 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
April 30 (W) 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
May 1 (Th) 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Visit SMC at Booth 1907, 5555 N. River Road, Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, IL.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, headquartered in Noblesville, Indiana, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
SMC will debut its latest smart process and automation technology:
· Smart VentTMValves
- Angle and Immersion valve configurations
- On-demand or timed operation
- IIoT sensor routing fully enabled
- NEMA 9 for Class II service
- UV resistant
· Long Range Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve Manifold
- Uses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryption
- Frequency hopping at 5ms intervals
- Cloud-based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)
- Up to 300 meter range
· Dust Collection / Jet Pulse Valves
- Millions of cycle life elastomer diaphragm
- Direct piping and compression fitting connections
· Bulk Hopper / Chute Unclogging Shocker Cylinder
- Bore sizes (mm): 30, 40, 63, 80, 100
o Variable impact force
· Large Capacity Recirculating Chillers (28 kW)
- Air and water cooled
- ±0.1°C temperature stability
· Environmental Resistant Actuators
- Pneumatic stainless steel (IP65 & IP67)
- Electric rod type (IP65 & IP67)
· UV Resistant Fittings & Tubing
· Filters, Regulators and Airline Products
International Powder & Bulk Solids – Expo Hours:
April 29 (Tu) 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
April 30 (W) 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT
May 1 (Th) 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Visit SMC at Booth 1907, 5555 N. River Road, Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, IL.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, headquartered in Noblesville, Indiana, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Contact
SMC Corporation of AmericaContact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Categories